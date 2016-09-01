Phoenix Cooks, Brunch at Four Peaks, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

PhoenixCooks!

Saturday, September 3

Sample cuisine from local restaurants and enjoy wine from wineries all over the country at this year's PhoenixCooks!, held at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale. Attendees can dig into fare from restaurants including North Italia, The Watershed, The Green House, and Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup. Attendees also can take classes about how to make beignets and learn more about the history of rosé, in addition to watching as chefs Justin Beckett and Gio Osso battle it out in a cooking competition on the main stage. Tickets to PhoenixCooks! cost $85, and the event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit PhoenixCooks! website or the event Facebook page.

Mission Palms Hotel

ASU Tailgate Party at Tempe Mission Palms Hotel

Saturday, September 3

Looking to elevate your tailgate game? Tempe Mission Palms Hotel has you covered. About three hours before the Sun Devils take on the Lumberjacks on Saturday, Arizona State University fans can head to the hotel on Mill Avenue to play games such as corn hole and ladder ball and enjoy live music in the hotel parking lot. They also can chow down on game-day classics including gourmet hamburgers, hot dogs, beef fajitas, barbecue pulled chicken, or turkey wraps, accompanied by either coleslaw or potato salad. Traditional tailgate fare — think, bags of chips, full-size candy bars, ice cream bars, caramel corn, and cookies — will also be for sale. A selection of beer and wine will also be available. For more information, visit Tempe Mission Palms Hotel's website.

SanTan Brewing

SanTan Brewing's Bathing Suit Brews Cruise

Sunday, September 4

Whip out your beach cruisers, don your bathing suits, and get ready to partake in SanTan's Bathing Suit Brews Cruise this Sunday. Participants will meet at Grimaldi's in Old Town at 1 p.m. to enjoy a pizza buffet and SanTan beer. From there, you'll "cruise" to Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, head over to Social Tap, and finish at Boondocks Patio & Grill. You'll be drinking a SanTan craft brew at each spot, and tickets cost $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite link.

The Tempe brewery has launched an expanded brunch menu. Courtesy of Four Peaks

Brunch at Four Peaks Brewery in Tempe and Scottsdale

Sunday, September 4

If the debut of this year's Pumpkin Porter wasn't already enough motivation to get you over to one of Four Peaks Brewery's locations this weekend, then here's this news: the brewery has debuted an expanded brunch menu that's available Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The new menu includes plates such as Peaks toast, pictured above, and a new carnitas Benedict.

