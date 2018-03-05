Phoenix Gets a Puerto Rican Food Truck

The Jibarito uses two plantains to create the sandwich

Take a traditional pork sandwich, remove the bread, and put the filling between fried plantains. A food truck called Phoenix Coqui ("ko-kee") is doing just that, as well as serving up other Puerto Rican dishes, featuring both traditional and nontraditional specialties.

"There's a lot of confusion with what is Puerto Rican food," says founder Alexis Carbajal. "It's savory, not spicy."

The head chef, Juan Alberto Ayala, is a Puerto Rico native. He uses his grandmother's recipes as inspiration for Phoenix Coqui. The menu is meat-centric. Options include include empanadillas (Puerto Rican empanadas), flan, and nontraditional sandwiches such as the El Jibarito, made with pork, lettuce, and garlic-mayo, and its unique fill-in for bread, plantains.