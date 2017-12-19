Now Open: A Phoenix Deli With Old School Vibes and Classic Cocktails

Yesterday, a modern deli concept opened its doors at Monroe Street and North Central Avenue in downtown Phoenix. The eatery, Downtown Deli Tavern, occupies the space once home to Downtown Deli, which shuttered two years ago after serving Phoenix for 46. Downtown Deli Tavern makes the count of metro Phoenix eateries an even dozen for Genuine Concepts, the hospitality group behind Ladera, The Vig, and others.

Genuine purchased the space not long after the old deli closed. The group has a menu that takes a step or two away from old-school deli fare.

Justin Woodard, formerly of The Vig, is executive chef. Woodard and his team will be focusing on a selection of typical American classics, eats like salads, burgers, and sandwiches. The menu is rife with the likes of meatloaf, hashes, omelets, egg salad sandwiches, and apple pie. There's more outlandish stoner-level comfort dishes as well, stuff like smothered hash browns and fried peanut butter and jelly.