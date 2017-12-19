Now Open: A Phoenix Deli With Old School Vibes and Classic Cocktails

Yesterday, a modern deli concept opened its doors at Monroe Street and North Central Avenue in downtown Phoenix. The eatery, Downtown Deli Tavern, occupies the space once home to Downtown Deli, which shuttered two years ago after serving Phoenix for 46. Downtown Deli Tavern makes the count of metro Phoenix eateries an even dozen for Genuine Concepts, the hospitality group behind Ladera, The Vig, and others.
Genuine purchased the space not long after the old deli closed. The group has a menu that takes a step or two away from old-school deli fare.
Justin Woodard, formerly of The Vig, is executive chef. Woodard and his team will be focusing on a selection of typical American classics, eats like salads, burgers, and sandwiches. The menu is rife with the likes of meatloaf, hashes, omelets, egg salad sandwiches, and apple pie. There's more outlandish stoner-level comfort dishes as well, stuff like smothered hash browns and fried peanut butter and jelly.
Coffee will cost just $.50. Breakfast will be served all day.
Drinkers in search of more than a caffeine kick can look to a classic cocktail program spotlighting libations like the white Russian and old fashioned. The bar program takes a simple approach to unfussy drinks. Eight local beers will also be on tap, and more come by the can.
The eatery has a patio and a location by the light rail — a wise setup for folks who want to chill outside with a few brews, eat a sandwich, and travel smoothly from this new-age deli to the next stop.
Downtown Deli Tavern. 130 North Central Avenue.
Monday to Wednesday 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Thursday 10:30 a.m. to midnight; Friday 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.; closed Sunday
