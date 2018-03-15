7 Bars in Metro Phoenix That Open Early and Serve Breakfast

The thirsty, after-work crowd may bring to mind busy restaurants and bustling neighborhood bars. But what about those on the graveyard shift, folks who have been up all night, and people who just want to a sip of something good in the morning? Where can we early drinkers find a Bloody Mary at 6 a.m.? Here are seven food-serving bars open in the early morning hours.

Jimbo's Bar & Grill opens at 7 a.m. and offers a free breakfast if you order a drink between 8 a.m. and noon.

Jimbo's Bar & Grill

12224 North 51st Avenue, Glendale

602-298-1500

Open daily at 7 a.m., Jimbo's Bar & Grill offers cold drinks and a free breakfast (we’re talking three eggs, two bacon, two sausage, hash browns, and toast) with purchase of a beverage between 8 a.m. and noon. You can belly up to the horseshoe bar, order from a full menu with a famous wine burger, and keep an eye on one of the TVs or projectors around the room. You can also play pool, darts, or shuffleboard, or just admire the scenery. Find the Jimbo’s entrance under the martini glass-adorned sign out front.

Hideaway Lounge

3215 East Thomas Road

602-633-1414

The busy intersection of 32nd Street and Thomas Road is home to the Hideaway Lounge – a no-frills sports bar and drinking-holiday gathering spot opening at 7 a.m. each day. They start serving food early, including specials like chicken-fried steak and breakfast-themed drinks like one inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Be sure to check out the spicy Bloody Mary.

Ole Brass Rail Bar & Grill

3738 East Thomas Road

602-956-1280

Find a seat at Ole Brass Rail in central Phoenix for breakfast served daily at 6 a.m. (when the bar opens) to 2 p.m., with lunch and dinner menus to follow until midnight. Breakfast features omelet and egg choices galore. Of course, there’s also all the morning cocktails or cold beers you can order up. With a slogan like “game on, drink on, sing on, and dine on at the Ole Brass Rail,” you’re sure to have a good time.

The Playa II Bar & Grill has been around since 1984. Oh, and they serve breakfast, too. Courtesy of Playa II

Playa II Bar & Grill

3217 East Shea Boulevard

602-996-3653

This place draws a fun crowd and is captured by its slogan: "The liver is evil ... and it must be punished." The Playa has been around since 1984. It serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and most importantly, drinks. The place offers daily eats like a surf-and-turf burrito, pozole, chili, Cuban sandwiches, and a $1 whiskey, scotch, and bourbon special. Doors open at 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Catch a buzz and an early game at Stinger's Sports Bar & Grill. Courtesy of Stinger's Sports Bar & Grill

Stinger's Sports Bar & Grill

10040 North 43rd Avenue, Glendale

623-937-9645

Found in the Great Skate Plaza, Stinger's Sports Bar & Grill opens for drinks and bar food at 6 a.m. each day. For those who aren’t regulars, you’ll first notice the massive amount of pool tables, and can probably find just about any sports game you want on the many TV screens. Stinger's serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as all-day drink specials. Breakfast options include a killer bacon or sausage spread.

EXPAND Happy hour goes from 6 to 8 a.m at the Westwood. Benjamin Leatherman

Westwood Tap & Grill

1818 West Glendale Avenue

602-995-5897

The karaoke and pool-playing takes a break in the early hours at Westwood Tap & Grill – the self acclaimed dive bar and New American eatery set along the Light Rail. Happy hour goes from 6 a.m. (when the bar opens) to 8 a.m., and can be best followed by lunch after a couple hours on the stool. Try a bacon-and-egg sandwich if it’s your first meal of the day, or consider a burger or grilled cheese paired with onion rings or a basket of fries.

EXPAND An early-drinker's drink at Yucca Tap Room in Tempe. Lauren Cusimano

Yucca Tap Room

29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe

480- 967-4777

The Yucca Tap Room has been a stalwart live music venue in Tempe area since the 1970s. It doubles as a good place to drink. You can hit the Yucca for a Baileys as early as 6 a.m. We recommended the Yucca breakfast burrito, Coca Cola sous vide wings, chicken and waffles, and carne asada fries. This spot happens to be the official Arsenal football club pub in metro Phoenix, so you can anticipate a rowdy group of soccer fans in the early hours.

