Couscous Express in Central Phoenix Has Closed
Abdul Charra, during Couscous Express' prime.
Bad news, Phoenix.
One of our favorite restaurants has closed. And we learned about it in the cruelest of ways — when we tried to hit Couscous Express up for lunch today.
Owner Abdul Chaara was at the space on McDowell Road this afternoon, and reported that business really dropped off after the election. He is closed for business.
We will miss the complimentary mint tea and mini date shakes, the giant tureens of chicken and lamb. And, of course, the couscous.
