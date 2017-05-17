menu


Couscous Express in Central Phoenix Has Closed

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 2:07 p.m.
By Amy Silverman
Abdul Charra, during Couscous Express' prime.EXPAND
Abdul Charra, during Couscous Express' prime.
Jackie Mercandetti
Bad news, Phoenix.

One of our favorite restaurants has closed. And we learned about it in the cruelest of ways — when we tried to hit Couscous Express up for lunch today.

Owner Abdul Chaara was at the space on McDowell Road this afternoon, and reported that business really dropped off after the election. He is closed for business.

We will miss the complimentary mint tea and mini date shakes, the giant tureens of chicken and lamb. And, of course, the couscous.

Amy Silverman
Amy is managing editor at Phoenix New Times. She's worked at the paper since 1993 and her work has also appeared in the New York Times and on the radio show This American Life. Her book My Heart Can't Even Believe It: A Story of Science, Love, and Down Syndrome was published in 2016.

