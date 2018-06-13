Hidden Track Infuses Cold Brew With Flavors Like Strawberry-Jalapeño

Like cold brew coffee on a hot summer day? Hidden Track Café has been serving cold brew in flavors like passion fruit, strawberry-jalapeño, lemon, and lavender. This novel take on cold brew adds a new wrinkle to summer coffee-drinking. One of these infusions is a great way to get your morning caffeine.

Rather than making cold brew using the traditional method, which involves steeping coffee grounds in cold water for hours, Hidden Track uses a Japanese method. This method works by dripping ice-cold water into coffee grounds, and then letting water from the grounds fall into a separate container.

The process takes about 12 hours and brews only one gallon at a time, but the result is worth the effort. The product is less bitter, richer, and smoother.