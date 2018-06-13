Hidden Track Infuses Cold Brew With Flavors Like Strawberry-Jalapeño

Like cold brew coffee on a hot summer day? Hidden Track Café has been serving cold brew in flavors like passion fruit, strawberry-jalapeño, lemon, and lavender. This novel take on cold brew adds a new wrinkle to summer coffee-drinking. One of these infusions is a great way to get your morning caffeine.
Rather than making cold brew using the traditional method, which involves steeping coffee grounds in cold water for hours, Hidden Track uses a Japanese method. This method works by dripping ice-cold water into coffee grounds, and then letting water from the grounds fall into a separate container.
The process takes about 12 hours and brews only one gallon at a time, but the result is worth the effort. The product is less bitter, richer, and smoother.
The process of then flavoring the cold brew varies. It includes methods such as adding spices to the coffee grounds, adding fruit to the cold water, and so on. (Hidden Track skips artificial flavors or syrups.)
As for the flavors, not only does Hidden Track make a Mexicana cold brew (using cinnamon and vanilla flavors), but the shop curates a menu of flavored cold brews inspired by each season. The cold brew list is continually changing. Baristas often experiment to create unusual flavor combinations.
They are also able to suggest pastries that pair well with infused cold brews.
“The inspiration behind the infusions," says co-founder Craig Dziadowicz, "is to offer unique flavors that are able to be paired with food or light snacks, or perhaps a flavor that will create a smile as it recalls a happy memory.”
Imagine flavors such as passion fruit, cinnamon chai, strawberry-jalapeño, lavender, coconut flakes, lemon and more. Imagine these infused into your cold coffee. The result is a refreshing take on one of the most popular coffee drinks around. Hidden Track's infused cold brew is what you should be drinking this summer.
Hidden Track Café. 111 West Monroe Street; 602-566-7932.
Monday to Friday 7 a.m to 6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closed Sunday.
