Phoenix Brewers Are Going to Use Reclaimed Wastewater to Make Beer. Really.

EXPAND Special delivery of reclaimed wastewater coming to a brewer near you. City of Phoenix

Sometimes, you don't really want to know how the sausage is made.

Or, in this case, the beer.

We're going to take a hard pass on an invitation extended by the city of Phoenix to observe the "AZ Pure Water Brew Truck" in action on Tuesday as the city treats reclaimed wastewater and then heads out to make some special deliveries.