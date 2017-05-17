Check Out the Lineup for Sips and Sweets 2017
|
Matt Minski of Hula's Modern Tiki will be adding his tropical flavor to Sips and Sweets 2017.
Tony Felice
Sips & Sweets is back on Saturday, June 17, and we've got the (almost!) final lineup.
New Times' second annual dessert and cocktail festival will be held at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix. Ten of the Valley's most creative cocktail wizards will be pouring their signature drinks, while 20 of the city's best pastry chefs and confectioners will hand out samples of their creations.
The mixologists this year will include Brian Belvins of Artizen, Zach O’Haire of Chico Malo, Rachael Dugan of DeSoto Central Market, Anthony Escalante of Dust Cutter, Matt Minski of Hula’s Modern Tiki, Colton Brock of Ladera Taverna Y Cocina, Brandon Casey of The Ostrich, Brandon Carpenter of Stock & Stable, and Liza Loewenhagen of The Vig.
The sweets team, so far, includes Jeff Kraus of Crepe Bar, Doc Brown of Doc’s Artisan Ice Creams, Audrey Enriquez of Hotel Valley Ho, Lindsey Magee of Ollie Vaughn’s, Clarissa Robinson of Phoenix Marriott Tempe at The Buttes, Cassie and Marlene Tolman of Pomegranate Café, Brad and Kat Moore of Rollover Doughnuts, Country and Sergio Velador of Super Chunk Sweets & Treats, Elizabeth Strimbu of Salted Serenity Sweets Uncommon Caramel, Dana Curley of The Great Australian Bakery, Tracy Dempsey of Tracy Dempsey Originals, Stephanie Lopez of Udder Delights, and Jim and Maureen Elitzak of Zak’s Chocolate, with a few more chefs yet to be announced.
General admission tickets are available for $25 and include entry into the event at 3 p.m., unlimited sweets samples, up to 10 samples of cocktails, beer, or wine, access to the handcrafted vendor village, and live entertainment. A limited number of VIP admission tickets are available starting at $40 and will include all general admission benefits plus an hour early entry into the event at 2 p.m. and a special gift bag.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Careers through Culinary Arts Program. C-CAP, a national nonprofit that works with public schools to prepare high school students for college and career opportunities in the restaurant and hospitality industry.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!