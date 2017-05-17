Check Out the Lineup for Sips and Sweets 2017

EXPAND Matt Minski of Hula's Modern Tiki will be adding his tropical flavor to Sips and Sweets 2017. Tony Felice

Sips & Sweets is back on Saturday, June 17, and we've got the (almost!) final lineup.

New Times' second annual dessert and cocktail festival will be held at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix. Ten of the Valley's most creative cocktail wizards will be pouring their signature drinks, while 20 of the city's best pastry chefs and confectioners will hand out samples of their creations.

The mixologists this year will include Brian Belvins of Artizen, Zach O’Haire of Chico Malo, Rachael Dugan of DeSoto Central Market, Anthony Escalante of Dust Cutter, Matt Minski of Hula’s Modern Tiki, Colton Brock of Ladera Taverna Y Cocina, Brandon Casey of The Ostrich, Brandon Carpenter of Stock & Stable, and Liza Loewenhagen of The Vig.