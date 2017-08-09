Phoenix NovemBEER Festival Tickets on Presale Today

EXPAND Doesn't that look like fun? Buy your tickets to NovemBEER today. New Times

Phoenix New Times' fourth annual NovemBEER Festival is coming up on November 11, with nearly 50 breweries — including McFate Brewing Company, Mother Bunch Brewing, and State 48 Brewing — serving over 120 craft beers on Adams Street between Central Avenue and Second Street, from 1 to 5 p.m., with VIP access starting at noon. Food trucks, including Burgers Amore, Down by the Bayou, and Queso Good, will be on-site to help you soak up all that booze.

General admission tickets start at $25 and include 1 p.m. festival entry and up to 30 samples (2-ounce pours), a commemorative tasting mug, entertainment, and access to the vendor village and food vendors. A limited number of VIP admission tickets will be available for $45, which will score you an hour early entry, access to limited

beers, a VIP gift bag, and an additional 10 samples (2-ounce pours).

Presale tickets for NovemBEER will be available at 10 this morning (Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 14), and can be purchased here, using this promo code: CRAFT.