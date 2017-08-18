Coming Soon: A Restaurant Specializing in Hope for the Homeless
The Phoenix Rescue Mission is opening Mission Possible Café at 1516 West Van Buren Street this fall as part of their ongoing initiative to help those struggling with homelessness, addiction, and trauma, many of whom have limited employability due to their current hardships and lack of job experience.
The cafe will provide clients job training and a chance to gain resume-building experience through an eight-month program designed to help them get back on their feet.
“Clients will learn food-service operations, develop leadership skills, and be prepared for successful placement in management-level positions in the food-service industry. We hope the community will join us for a great meal and help transform lives in the process,” says Jay A. Cory, president and CEO of Phoenix Rescue Mission, in a statement released by the organization this week.
The restaurant menu will be centered around grilled Mexican foods at affordable prices and will be open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Visit the Mission's website for more details.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!