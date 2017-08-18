menu

Coming Soon: A Restaurant Specializing in Hope for the Homeless

Sunday is All About the All-You-Can-Eat Pork Tacos at The Mission in Scottsdale


Coming Soon: A Restaurant Specializing in Hope for the Homeless

Friday, August 18, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Coming Soon: A Restaurant Specializing in Hope for the Homeless
Phoenix Rescue Mission
A A

The Phoenix Rescue Mission is opening Mission Possible Café at 1516 West Van Buren Street this fall as part of their ongoing initiative to help those struggling with homelessness, addiction, and trauma, many of whom have limited employability due to their current hardships and lack of job experience.

The cafe will provide clients job training and a chance to gain resume-building experience through an eight-month program designed to help them get back on their feet.

“Clients will learn food-service operations, develop leadership skills, and be prepared for successful placement in management-level positions in the food-service industry. We hope the community will join us for a great meal and help transform lives in the process,” says Jay A. Cory, president and CEO of Phoenix Rescue Mission, in a statement released by the organization this week.

The restaurant menu will be centered around grilled Mexican foods at affordable prices and will be open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Visit the Mission's website for more details.

Coming Soon: A Restaurant Specializing in Hope for the HomelessEXPAND
Phoenix Rescue Mission
Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

