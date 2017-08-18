Coming Soon: A Restaurant Specializing in Hope for the Homeless

EXPAND Phoenix Rescue Mission

The Phoenix Rescue Mission is opening Mission Possible Café at 1516 West Van Buren Street this fall as part of their ongoing initiative to help those struggling with homelessness, addiction, and trauma, many of whom have limited employability due to their current hardships and lack of job experience.

The cafe will provide clients job training and a chance to gain resume-building experience through an eight-month program designed to help them get back on their feet.