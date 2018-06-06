 


Freshly made chicharrones are found all over town.
Freshly made chicharrones are found all over town.
Melissa Fossum

7 Great Places for Pork Rinds and Chicharrones in Metro Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | June 6, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Chicharrones, pork rinds, pig skins, cracklins, cueritos. Whatever you call them, you know you like them. And it may be news to some, but this versatile taco filling, football-watch-party-staple, and snack-aisle favorite is not that bad for you. We’re talking a zero-carb, gluten-free snack that’s inexpensive to boot. These babies are found everywhere from barbecue joints to taquerias. Here are seven worthy places to find them.

Chicharrones doused with smoked brisket chili at AZ BBQ Company.
Chicharrones doused with smoked brisket chili at AZ BBQ Company.
Chris Malloy

AZ BBQ Company
1534 East Ray Road, #110, Gilbert
480-361-4180

Gilbert-based AZ BBQ Company has a fun section of the menu called Specialties. Among them is a stunner of a platter called Loaded Chicharrons – a basket of homemade pork rinds served under a pile of brisket chili, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and green onions. Enjoy them in the modest, Southwestern-style diner setting that is the dining room or take them to-go. If you're thinking barbecue, this spot has some interesting choices.

Find Salty Pork Rinds at Mother Bunch Brewing in downtown Phoenix.
Find Salty Pork Rinds at Mother Bunch Brewing in downtown Phoenix.
Dave Clark

Mother Bunch Brewing
825 North Seventh Street, #102
602-368-3580

This industrial-looking microbrewery may be known for its handcrafted beer, but the Shared Plates section of an expansive menu offers an order of salty pork rinds. These pork skins have been seasoned with Mother Bunch Brewing's secret spices, house-popped, and served with homemade salsa. Pair that with their signature Mother IPA, and you’ll be feeling good for a while.

The rustic, cozy inside is good for any crowd.
The rustic, cozy inside is good for any crowd.
Heather Hoch

Pig & Pickle
2922 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale
480-990-1407

This Scottsdale gastropub may be known for its servings of unfried meat, but Pig & Pickle definitely kicks out a good serving of chicharrones as well. During happy hour (every day from 3 to 6 p.m.), Pig & Pickle offers chicharrones with lime salt and smoked paprika, and boy are they crunchy. The lunch and dinner menus also offer pozole with chicharrones, house slaw, and a lime wedge. Order a signature cocktail to go with it and worry about the crumbs later.

Chicharrones quesadillas surrounded by tomatillo salsa.
Chicharrones quesadillas surrounded by tomatillo salsa.
Erica O'Neil

Restaurant Huauchinangos Mexican Food
1620 West University Drive, #5, Mesa
480-835-2054

There are a couple of pork options with some puff at this beloved Mesa-based Mexican eatery. An order of huaraches can come topped with chicharrones (and a number of other delicious looking choices like marinated pork and grilled beef). You can also get a taco, burrito, soup, quesadillas, gorditas, and tostadas topped with the real thing. The world is your fried pork skin at Restaurant Huauchinangos Mexican Food.

Chile-spliced chicharrones come with a side of guacamole.
Chile-spliced chicharrones come with a side of guacamole.
Patricia Escarcega

Tacos Chelo
501 East Roosevelt Street
602-368-5316

Set in the heart of Roosevelt Row, Tacos Chelo is beautifully designed restaurant with a tailored menu of starters, tacos, veggies, and a slew of fun cocktails. It’s a collaboration between main chef Suny Santana, artist Gennaro Garcia, and restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin. But since this is about chicharrones, we’ll let you know that this hot spot's version comes sprinkled with chimayo chile and accompanied by sides of lime, guacamole, and Cholula sauce. The weighty chicharrón sheets can get messy, but it’s worth it.

Tacos Sahuaro is a homestyle Mexican restaurant with killer chicharrón tacos.
Tacos Sahuaro is a homestyle Mexican restaurant with killer chicharrón tacos.
Patricia Escarcega

Tacos Sahuaro
2320 North 32nd Street
602-366-5435

This homestyle, counter-service Mexican restaurant serves up an excellent order of chicharrón tacos. Tacos Sahuaro serves these delicacies a little on the soupy side in a medium-spicy red chile sauce along with tender slivers of pork. It’s a specialty we’ve known about for a while and wholly endorse.

Taqueria La Hacienda #1 taco truck is known for their chicharrón taco.
Taqueria La Hacienda #1 taco truck is known for their chicharrón taco.
Patricia Escarcega

Taqueria La Hacienda #1
206 East Buckeye Road
602-616-3801

This cash-only, late-night taco truck is known as a savior to those looking for a fourth-meal-style taco during the weekend, or even a close-to-the-airport snack. But the Taqueria La Hacienda #1 Sonoran-style taco truck is best known for its chicharrón taco. It’s a messy but great combination of crispy pork skin doused in a red sauce and served under a heap of rich and tender buche (pork stomach) meat. It comes highly recommended.

 
Lauren Cusimano is a journalist, content writer, editor, and proofreader based in Tempe. She enjoys riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

