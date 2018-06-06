7 Great Places for Pork Rinds and Chicharrones in Metro Phoenix

Chicharrones, pork rinds, pig skins, cracklins, cueritos. Whatever you call them, you know you like them. And it may be news to some, but this versatile taco filling, football-watch-party-staple, and snack-aisle favorite is not that bad for you. We’re talking a zero-carb, gluten-free snack that’s inexpensive to boot. These babies are found everywhere from barbecue joints to taquerias. Here are seven worthy places to find them.

Chicharrones doused with smoked brisket chili at AZ BBQ Company. Chris Malloy

AZ BBQ Company

1534 East Ray Road, #110, Gilbert

480-361-4180

Gilbert-based AZ BBQ Company has a fun section of the menu called Specialties. Among them is a stunner of a platter called Loaded Chicharrons – a basket of homemade pork rinds served under a pile of brisket chili, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and green onions. Enjoy them in the modest, Southwestern-style diner setting that is the dining room or take them to-go. If you're thinking barbecue, this spot has some interesting choices.