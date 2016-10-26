Phoenix Sky Harbor Restaurants: A Field Guide to Airport Dining

We recommend trying this famous metro Phoenix salad at the airport location of Cowboy Ciao. Katie Johnson

Originally published July 8, 2014. Updated October 26, 2016.

We've all been there: It's 6 p.m., and your flight boards in 20 minutes. You raced straight to the airport from work, and now you're starving. You passed some decent options on your way to security but decided not to stop, hoping your prospects would look better on the other side. Now you're in line for fast food feeling quite full of regret despite your empty stomach.

The holidays are fast approaching, which means that many of us will be making at least one trip through Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport over the next few weeks and months. It's about time we were all prepared to navigate the airport's ever-growing number of dining options.

Here's a handy field guide to Sky Harbor dining, arranged by terminal and proximity to airport gates.

Terminal 2

Airlines: Alaska, Great Lakes, United

Pre-security

NYPD Pizza

Premiere Grab and Go

Post security



Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Copper Plate Grill

Barrio Avion

Wendy's

Paradise Bakery & Café

Terminal 3

Airlines: Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines, Sun Country Airlines

Pre-security



Starbucks

Paradise Bakery Café

Gates 15 - 26



Taberna del Tequila

Taberna Express

Starbucks

El Portal Express

Terminal 4

Airlines: Aeromexico, Air Canada, American Airlines, British Airways, Southwest Airlines, US Airways, Volaris, WestJet

Pre-security



Smashburger

America's Taco Shop

Joe's Real BBQ

LoLo's Chicken and Waffles

Chelsea's Kitchen

Cheuvront Restaurant & Wine Bar

Lola Coffee with Tammie Coe Cakes

Sauce

Starbucks (level 1, baggage claim)

Wildflower Bread Company

Yogurtology

Gates A1 - A14



Wildflower Bread Company

Panda Express

Blanco T & T

Modern Burger

Olive & Ivy Marketplace

Dilly's Deli

Gates A15 - A30



Humble Pie

Four Peaks Brewing Company

Peets Coffee & Tea

Tammie Coe Sandwiches, Salads & Pastries

Delux

Pei Wei

Gates B1 - B14



El Bravo

Focaccia Fiorentina

Matt's Big Breakfast

MidCity Kitchen

NYPD Pizza

Press Coffee Food & Wine

Sweet Republic

Wendy's

Gates B15 - B28



Cowboy Ciao

La Madeleine

McDonald's

Starbucks

Gates C1 - C10



Humble Pie

Los Taquitos

Nocawich

Nocawich Express

Starbucks

Gates C11 - C20



Cartel Coffee Lab

Paradise Bakery Cafe

Sir Veza's Taco Garage

Zinc Brasserie

Gates D1 - D8



Barrio Café

La Grande Orange (LGO)

Peet's Coffee and Tea



