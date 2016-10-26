Phoenix Sky Harbor Restaurants: A Field Guide to Airport Dining
|
We recommend trying this famous metro Phoenix salad at the airport location of Cowboy Ciao.
Katie Johnson
Originally published July 8, 2014. Updated October 26, 2016.
We've all been there: It's 6 p.m., and your flight boards in 20 minutes. You raced straight to the airport from work, and now you're starving. You passed some decent options on your way to security but decided not to stop, hoping your prospects would look better on the other side. Now you're in line for fast food feeling quite full of regret despite your empty stomach.
The holidays are fast approaching, which means that many of us will be making at least one trip through Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport over the next few weeks and months. It's about time we were all prepared to navigate the airport's ever-growing number of dining options.
Here's a handy field guide to Sky Harbor dining, arranged by terminal and proximity to airport gates.
Terminal 2
Airlines: Alaska, Great Lakes, United
Pre-security
NYPD Pizza
Premiere Grab and Go
Post security
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Copper Plate Grill
Barrio Avion
Wendy's
Paradise Bakery & Café
Terminal 3
Airlines: Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines, Sun Country Airlines
Pre-security
Starbucks
Paradise Bakery Café
Gates 15 - 26
Taberna del Tequila
Taberna Express
Starbucks
El Portal Express
Terminal 4
Airlines: Aeromexico, Air Canada, American Airlines, British Airways, Southwest Airlines, US Airways, Volaris, WestJet
Pre-security
Smashburger
America's Taco Shop
Joe's Real BBQ
LoLo's Chicken and Waffles
Chelsea's Kitchen
Cheuvront Restaurant & Wine Bar
Lola Coffee with Tammie Coe Cakes
Sauce
Starbucks (level 1, baggage claim)
Wildflower Bread Company
Yogurtology
Gates A1 - A14
Wildflower Bread Company
Panda Express
Blanco T & T
Modern Burger
Olive & Ivy Marketplace
Dilly's Deli
Gates A15 - A30
Humble Pie
Four Peaks Brewing Company
Peets Coffee & Tea
Tammie Coe Sandwiches, Salads & Pastries
Delux
Pei Wei
Gates B1 - B14
El Bravo
Focaccia Fiorentina
Matt's Big Breakfast
MidCity Kitchen
NYPD Pizza
Press Coffee Food & Wine
Sweet Republic
Wendy's
Gates B15 - B28
Cowboy Ciao
La Madeleine
McDonald's
Starbucks
Gates C1 - C10
Humble Pie
Los Taquitos
Nocawich
Nocawich Express
Starbucks
Gates C11 - C20
Cartel Coffee Lab
Paradise Bakery Cafe
Sir Veza's Taco Garage
Zinc Brasserie
Gates D1 - D8
Barrio Café
La Grande Orange (LGO)
Peet's Coffee and Tea
For more information about Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport dining and restaurants visit the Phoenix Sky Harbor website.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Related Location
3400 Sky Harbor Blvd.
Phoenix, AZ 85034
www.phoenix.gov/skyharborairport/inde...
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!