menu

Phoenix Sky Harbor Restaurants: A Field Guide to Airport Dining


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Phoenix Sky Harbor Restaurants: A Field Guide to Airport Dining

Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Lauren Saria
We recommend trying this famous metro Phoenix salad at the airport location of Cowboy Ciao.
We recommend trying this famous metro Phoenix salad at the airport location of Cowboy Ciao.
Katie Johnson

A A

Originally published July 8, 2014. Updated October 26, 2016. 

We've all been there: It's 6 p.m., and your flight boards in 20 minutes. You raced straight to the airport from work, and now you're starving. You passed some decent options on your way to security but decided not to stop, hoping your prospects would look better on the other side. Now you're in line for fast food feeling quite full of regret despite your empty stomach.

The holidays are fast approaching, which means that many of us will be making at least one trip through Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport over the next few weeks and months. It's about time we were all prepared to navigate the airport's ever-growing number of dining options.

Here's a handy field guide to Sky Harbor dining, arranged by terminal and proximity to airport gates.

Terminal 2

Airlines: Alaska, Great Lakes, United

Pre-security

NYPD Pizza
Premiere Grab and Go

Post security

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Copper Plate Grill
Barrio Avion
Wendy's
Paradise Bakery & Café

Terminal 3

Airlines: Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines, Sun Country Airlines

Pre-security

Starbucks
Paradise Bakery Café

Gates 15 - 26

Taberna del Tequila
Taberna Express
Starbucks
El Portal Express

Terminal 4

Airlines: Aeromexico, Air Canada, American Airlines, British Airways, Southwest Airlines, US Airways, Volaris, WestJet

Pre-security

Smashburger
America's Taco Shop
Joe's Real BBQ
LoLo's Chicken and Waffles
Chelsea's Kitchen
Cheuvront Restaurant & Wine Bar
Lola Coffee with Tammie Coe Cakes
Sauce
Starbucks (level 1, baggage claim)
Wildflower Bread Company
Yogurtology

Gates A1 - A14

Wildflower Bread Company
Panda Express
Blanco T & T
Modern Burger
Olive & Ivy Marketplace
Dilly's Deli

Gates A15 - A30

Humble Pie
Four Peaks Brewing Company
Peets Coffee & Tea
Tammie Coe Sandwiches, Salads & Pastries
Delux
Pei Wei

Gates B1 - B14

El Bravo
Focaccia Fiorentina
Matt's Big Breakfast
MidCity Kitchen
NYPD Pizza
Press Coffee Food & Wine
Sweet Republic
Wendy's

Gates B15 - B28

Cowboy Ciao
La Madeleine
McDonald's
Starbucks

Gates C1 - C10

Humble Pie
Los Taquitos
Nocawich
Nocawich Express
Starbucks

Gates C11 - C20

Cartel Coffee Lab
Paradise Bakery Cafe
Sir Veza's Taco Garage
Zinc Brasserie

Gates D1 - D8

Barrio Café
La Grande Orange (LGO)
Peet's Coffee and Tea

For more information about Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport dining and restaurants visit the Phoenix Sky Harbor website.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
More Info
More Info

3400 Sky Harbor Blvd.
Phoenix, AZ 85034

602-273-3300

www.phoenix.gov/skyharborairport/inde...

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >