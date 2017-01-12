Phoenix Specials for National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day on Jan. 14

The Miracle Mile Deli Hot Pastrami Sandwich is $8 on National Pastrami Day. Courtesy of Miracle Mile Deli

Saturday, January 14, is National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day. This deli favorite is celebrated on this annual holiday with sandwich specials and just eating them in general, and here are a couple places you can do just that in metro Phoenix.

The Valley’s very own Miracle Mile Deli goes through two tons of pastrami each month, and it might spill over into three this January. The Miracle Mile Deli Hot Pastrami Sandwich is on special with fries and a pickle for $8 on National Pastrami Day.

Try a Chompie’s Mile High Hot Pastrami on Saturday, January 14. Courtesy of Chompie's

With five Valley locations, Chompie’s offers something like 10 variations of the pastrami sandwich on its menu. Chompie’s well-known Chompie’s Mile High Hot Pastrami piles the New York pastrami high, you can get one on Saturday, January 14 for $15.99 (full) and $10.99 (jumbo half).

A couple other places where you can get hot pastrami on this very special day includes Romanelli's Italian Deli, The Lunch Bag, Cheese N Stuff Deli, and more than likely, your favorite local deli or sandwich shop.

For every other day of the year, here are 10 essential sandwiches in metro Phoenix.

