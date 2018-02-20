 


Attendees can indulge in food from a variety of vegan vendors.
Michael Buxbaum

Phoenix Vegan Food Festival Coming February 24 to Margaret T. Hance Park

Samantha Pouls | February 20, 2018 | 6:00am
The annual Phoenix Vegan Food Festival takes place on Saturday, February 24, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.

The one-day festival will run on Saturday from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. You can purchase tickets now. Advance general admission tickets cost $25 and advance VIP tickets cost $50. At-the-door general admission tickets cost $30, and day-of VIP tickets will run you $60.

The festival will be fully vegan, meaning plant-based — no meat, eggs, or dairy.

Attendees can taste vegan creations from vendors like 24 Carrots, Freak Brothers Pizza, Pomegranate Cafe, Pho King, Emerson Fry Bread, United Lunchadores, and many more. In addition, there will be a non-food market offering household products, clothing, jewelry, paintings, and more.

There will be vegan cooking demonstrations and a kid zone. As in past years, live music will play throughout the festivities.

Third Annual Phoenix Vegan Food Festival. 1202 North Third Street, Phoenix; 602-734-5734
Saturday, February 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

