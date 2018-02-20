Phoenix Vegan Food Festival Coming February 24 to Margaret T. Hance Park

The annual Phoenix Vegan Food Festival takes place on Saturday, February 24, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix.

The one-day festival will run on Saturday from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. You can purchase tickets now. Advance general admission tickets cost $25 and advance VIP tickets cost $50. At-the-door general admission tickets cost $30, and day-of VIP tickets will run you $60.

The festival will be fully vegan, meaning plant-based — no meat, eggs, or dairy.

Attendees can taste vegan creations from vendors like 24 Carrots, Freak Brothers Pizza, Pomegranate Cafe, Pho King, Emerson Fry Bread, United Lunchadores, and many more. In addition, there will be a non-food market offering household products, clothing, jewelry, paintings, and more.

There will be vegan cooking demonstrations and a kid zone. As in past years, live music will play throughout the festivities.

Third Annual Phoenix Vegan Food Festival. 1202 North Third Street, Phoenix; 602-734-5734

Saturday, February 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

