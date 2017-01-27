Pie Snob's First Retail Bakery Coming Soon to Arcadia

Pie Snob is bringing all its homemade flavors, including strawberry rhubarb, to its first storefront location. Courtesy Pie Snob

For eight years, the only way Valley residents could get their hands on a homemade Pie Snob specialty dessert was through pre-order and pickup – from the owner’s house.

Well that’s about to change, and we’re pretty okay with it.

In March, Pie Snob's Traci Wilbur will be opening the very first Pie Snob Retail Bakery location at 36th Street and Indian School Road in the Arcadia neighborhood.

Wilbur plans to rotate Pie Snob’s existing pie flavors daily, and will also serve seasonal flavors and other offerings not currently on the menu, as well as coffee and whole pies to go.

For more information, check out the Pie Snob website.

