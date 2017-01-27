menu

Pie Snob's First Retail Bakery Coming Soon to Arcadia

OBON Sushi Bar Ramen Coming to North Scottsdale in Spring 2017


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Pie Snob's First Retail Bakery Coming Soon to Arcadia

Friday, January 27, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
Pie Snob is bringing all its homemade flavors, including strawberry rhubarb, to its first storefront location.
Pie Snob is bringing all its homemade flavors, including strawberry rhubarb, to its first storefront location.
Courtesy Pie Snob
A A

For eight years, the only way Valley residents could get their hands on a homemade Pie Snob specialty dessert was through pre-order and pickup – from the owner’s house.

Well that’s about to change, and we’re pretty okay with it.

In March, Pie Snob's Traci Wilbur will be opening the very first Pie Snob Retail Bakery location at 36th Street and Indian School Road in the Arcadia neighborhood.

Wilbur plans to rotate Pie Snob’s existing pie flavors daily, and will also serve seasonal flavors and other offerings not currently on the menu, as well as coffee and whole pies to go.

For more information, check out the Pie Snob website.

Nathan Ahles
Nathan is a Phoenix native, word writer, food eater, and music maker.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >