Pie Social 2016: Check Out the Winning Pie-Ku

Friday, November 18, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Amy Silverman
We had dozens of entries in this year's Pie-Ku contest,  in which entrants wrote a pie-related haiku in an effort to win a spot on our judging panel for the seventh annual Pie Social.

But there was one clear winner, Ashton Graham, who wrote:

Thanksgiving weekend
Aunts ask why you are single
But pie won't judge you

Graham gets the honor of stuffing her face first — along with the rest of our esteemed judges — but you can still get in on the action this Saturday, November 19, at the Bioscience High School at 512 E. Pierce Street in downtown Phoenix. Tasting tickets are $12 for five samples. Music, perfect pie-eating weather (fingers crossed), and pleasant company are free. Or bring two pies in exchange for five tasting tickets.

See you there.

