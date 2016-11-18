Pie Social 2016: Check Out the Winning Pie-Ku
|
This specimen from Pie Social 2015 is sheer poetry.
Lauren Saria
We had dozens of entries in this year's Pie-Ku contest, in which entrants wrote a pie-related haiku in an effort to win a spot on our judging panel for the seventh annual Pie Social.
But there was one clear winner, Ashton Graham, who wrote:
Thanksgiving weekend
Aunts ask why you are single
But pie won't judge you
Graham gets the honor of stuffing her face first — along with the rest of our esteemed judges — but you can still get in on the action this Saturday, November 19, at the Bioscience High School at 512 E. Pierce Street in downtown Phoenix. Tasting tickets are $12 for five samples. Music, perfect pie-eating weather (fingers crossed), and pleasant company are free. Or bring two pies in exchange for five tasting tickets.
See you there.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!