Pie Social 2016: Here's The Celebrity Chef Lineup So Far

Have you started your countdown yet?

Because we have, and believe it or not, the seventh annual Pie Social will be here before you know it. This year's event, presented by Roosevelt Row and Phoenix New Times, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 at Bioscience High School, located at 512 East Pierce Street

We've even started recruiting talent. This year we'll be accepting 15 celebrity chefs — as in, professionals who bake in a commercial kitchen — and slots are filling up fast. Here's the list so far:

Chris Collins of Grassroots Kitchen & Tap

Adriana Gomez of Lola Coffee

Jennifer Tom of Bubby Goobers

Nicholas Hyche of Hilton Phoenix Chandler

Sarah Chisholm of St. Francis and Phoenix Public Market Cafe

Casey Hopkins of Welcome Chicken + Donuts

Jobot

Omei Eaglerider

Virginia Senior of Urban Beans

Mandy Bublitz

Adam Allison of Super Farm Super Truck

The good news is there are still a few spaces left. If you'd like to sign up, you must be available from about noon to 5 p.m. the day of the event, and bring 15 pies, same size and same kind (meat and dairy are allowed).

You can claim your spot by e-mailing New Times managing editor Amy Silverman at amy.silverman@newtimes.com.

And don't worry, even if you're not a pro, you can still get in on the pie-making action. Community bakers can bring two pies (no meat or dairy) and get five tasting tickets in exchange. Tasting tickets will be sold for $12 for five tickets for those who don't bring pies.

Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the event. In the meantime, check out our photo slideshow of last year's event.

