Forno 301 Reopens in New Central Avenue Location
The 301 pizza at Forno 301
Lauren Saria
Forno 301, one of the best pizzerias in town, has moved and reopened after a months-long hiatus. The restaurant has a new location: 1616 North Central Avenue, across the street from the Phoenix Art Museum. That location has been quietly blazing pizzas since Thursday night.
Forno's hours have also changed; the restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The menu, still not printed yet, will offer the same thin-crust pizzas and the same hand-shaped pastas, with a few additions in the noodle department. That's enticing news, because Liguria, the Italian region once home to the Gagliano family, owners of Forno 301, is known for culinary finesse. Every pasta will be homemade. Highlights of the familiar pasta roster will include ravioli, gnocchi, cavatelli bolognese, and carbonara.
Sandra Gagliano says everything will be more or less the same. And that's a good thing.
