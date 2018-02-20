These Are the Ice Cream Bars Blowing Up Your Instagram Feed

Fancy frozen treats called Diamond Bars are about to invade your Instagram feed (if they haven’t already). It’s the signature dish of the newly opened Pop ‘N Tea Bar, a glossy dessert shop on McDowell Road in Phoenix that also serves slushies, smoothies, and teas.

With their unique molded shape and colorful combinations of toppings, Diamond Bars beg to be photographed. Think of them as the blinged-out SoCal cousins of the standard pops and paletas found throughout the Valley. They’re more posh in appearance — and in flavor.

Plain Diamond Bars ($4.95) come in 13 flavors of gelato or sorbet. There’s a range of choices from classics like mint chocolate chip to swankier options like sea salt caramel. The staff says matcha and New York strawberry cheesecake are the most popular flavors.