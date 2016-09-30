Press Coffee to Open Additional Locations in Chandler, Central Phoenix, and Tempe

Press Coffee will open at least three additional locations in the coming months. Press Coffee/Facebook

Heads up, coffee lovers, you're going to be seeing a lot more of Press Coffee around town. In the coming weeks the local coffee roaster will open a new store in Chandler and has plans to add at least two additional stores in spring 2017.

The first new coffee shop will be at 2475 West Queen Creek Road in Downtown Ocotillo in Chandler. Owner Steve Kraus says the store should be open within the next three weeks. It will be the third Valley location of Press Coffee, joining the roaster's stores at Scottsdale Quarter, Tempe's Skywater Apartments, and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Early next year, Kraus says Press will also add a second Tempe store to the lineup. That coffee shop will be located at 1221 East Apache Boulevard, on the bottom floor of the yet-to-be-completed Motley Apartments on the south side of Apache just west of Dorsey Lane.

Most exciting, however, are Kraus' plans to open a flagship store inside the upscale Muse apartments to be located at 1602 North Central Avenue, on the northeast corner of McDowell Road and Central Avenue. That location, Kraus says, will be a new iteration of Press Coffee Food and Wine, an original location of which was once located at City North. In addition to being decked out with a full kitchen, Kraus says the coffee shop will include a "slow bar," where customers can interact with baristas and order more time-consuming drinks.

Kraus says he's not sure what the food menu will entail, but promises there will be "an exceptionally amazing beignet."

Both the second Tempe and Central Phoenix locations are expected to open in spring 2016. For more information, check the Press Coffee website.

