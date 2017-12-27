Now Open: The Provisionary, Southern Sandwiches in DeSoto Market

Back in July, some of the air was let out of DeSoto Market when The Larder + The Delta closed. The favorite vendor was off to a new spot with more space. But Jeremy Armstrong, sous chef, stuck with the the market — where he now oversees all food — as well as the The Larder + The Delta's former space.

That space is now home to The Provisionary.

Like its esteemed predecessor, The Provisionary, opened in late summer, prepares a strong slate of Southern food. "That's my background and that's what I'm comfortable cooking," Armstrong says. "The Larder was more Southern influence, and this is more of a sandwich shop."