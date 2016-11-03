Psst! We're Having A NovemBEER Festival Flash Sale

EXPAND Patrons enjoy socializing and drinking at NovemBEER in downtown Phoenix on November 21, 2015. Alexandra Gaspar

Haven't got your tickets yet for New Times' annual NovemBEER Festival? Well, sometimes it pays to procrastinate.

In celebration of International Stout Day — which is today, in case you didn't know — we're announcing a flash sale that includes a $10 off discount for general admission tickets. The deal starts today, Thursday, November 3, and is available on a limited amount of tickets through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, November 4.

Here are the details about the event: It's going down on Saturday, November 12, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix. General admission tickets are regularly priced at $25 and include entry into the festival, 30 beer samples (two-ounce pours), a commemorative tasting mug, entertainment, and access to the vendor village and food vendors.

A limited number of VIP tickets are also available starting at $45, and include all general-admission benefits plus an hour early entry into the event with first access to limited beers, a gift bag, private lounge access, and an additional 10 beer samples.

And this year's brewery lineup is pretty impressive. Look for pours from brewhouses such as 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Barrio Brewing Company, Blue Point Brewing Company, Breakside Brewery, Coronado Brewing Company, Deschutes Brewery, Founders Brewing Company, Four Peaks Brewing Company, Franziskaner, Golden Road Brewing, Grand Canyon Brewing, Helio Basin Brewing Company, Innis & Gunn, Kona Brewing Company, Leffe, Marble Brewery, McFate Brewing, Modern Times Beer, Moosehead Brewery, Mother Bunch Brewing, Mother Road Brewing Company, Ninkasi Brewing Company, North Coast Brewing Company, Oak Creek Brewing Company, Omission, Peoria Artisan Brewing, Phoenix Ale Brewery, Prescott Brewing Company, Rogue Ales, Rubicon Brewing Company, SanTan Brewing Company, Sonoma Cider, State 48 Brewery, SunUp Brewing, Telegraph Brewery, Uncle Bear’s Brewery, Victory Brewing Company, Weihenstephaner, and Wren House Brewing Company.

Food trucks including Burgers Amore, Cheese Love & Happiness, Big Muzzy, Emerson Fry Bread, and Queso Good will also be on hand.

For more information, check the NovemBEER website. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketfly.

