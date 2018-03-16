Seventh Street Has a New Italian Restaurant With Pizza and Fresh Pasta

Pubblico Italian Eatery is now open and serving everything from wood-fired seafood pizzas to bruschetta.

The restaurant situation on Seventh Street has been in flux lately. The most recent change to the cluster of eateries is a new Italian restaurant serving mostly old-school dishes. Pubblico Italian Eatery bakes pizza and crafts pasta in-house. The menu, too, will feature new-age dishes like cauliflower steak over polenta, and includes many gluten-free items.

The kitchen is led by chef Danny Garcia, who has more than 25 years of experience making pasta. Each pasta is made at Pubblico and the dishes include clam linguine, seafood fettuccine, and lobster ravioli. The ravioli comes with shrimp and scallops in a brandy cream sauce.

Pubblico's menu also features many of the usual Italian-American offerings, everything from chicken marsala to tiramisu.