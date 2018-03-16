Seventh Street Has a New Italian Restaurant With Pizza and Fresh Pasta

The restaurant situation on Seventh Street has been in flux lately. The most recent change to the cluster of eateries is a new Italian restaurant serving mostly old-school dishes. Pubblico Italian Eatery bakes pizza and crafts pasta in-house. The menu, too, will feature new-age dishes like cauliflower steak over polenta, and includes many gluten-free items.
The kitchen is led by chef Danny Garcia, who has more than 25 years of experience making pasta. Each pasta is made at Pubblico and the dishes include clam linguine, seafood fettuccine, and lobster ravioli. The ravioli comes with shrimp and scallops in a brandy cream sauce.
Pubblico's menu also features many of the usual Italian-American offerings, everything from chicken marsala to tiramisu.
Pizzas will be wood-fired. Some of the pies feature seafood like lobster and scallops with a cream sauce, the kind of pizza you won't really see elsewhere. There also are more traditional pies like margherita.
Starters include salads, such as Caprese, as well as fried calamari and an antipasto board. Main courses are on the old-school, hearty side. Pubblico serves grilled salmon, chicken picatta, and a 16-ounce bone-in rib eye. Desserts include berry creme brulee, fig bread pudding, and tiramisu.
Cocktails are mostly classics, drinks like old fashioneds and negronis. Happy hour will run from 4 to 6 p.m., seven days a week.
Pubblico Italian Eatery. 5813 North Seventh Street, Phoenix; 602-601-5651.
Open Monday to Thursday 4 to 10 p.m., Friday to Saturday 4 to 11 p.m., Sunday 4 to 9 p.m.
