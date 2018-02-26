A Farm-to-Table Gem in South Phoenix

Welcome to the 2018 edition of The Essentials, our catalog of indispensable and quintessential Phoenix food and drink. From now until May, we'll be sharing 50 dishes, drinks, and food experiences that make up the culinary backbone (and personality) of metro Phoenix. This list is highly eclectic, mixing classics with newer and lesser-known favorites. But all The Essentials have one thing in common: We think they're required eating (and drinking) in metro Phoenix.

42: Tasting Menu at Quiessence at The Farm

If you talk to anyone who grew up in south Phoenix in the 1950s and 1960s, they will paint you a vivid portrait of semi-rural splendor. They will tell you stories about long-lost orange groves, vegetable farms, flower stands, and acres of brightly colored sweet pea and calendula fields on Baseline Road, gardens pioneered by the talented Japanese and Japanese-American growers who once made this stretch of the desert bloom.