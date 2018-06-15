Opening Soon: Tempe Gets a Stylish New Hideaway for Eating and Drinking

The Social Hall, a Latin-inflected restaurant that opened in Tempe earlier this year, will be opening Rafter Room, a second-story room, on Friday, June 22. Rafter Room feels different from the current restaurant. There is a more calculated mood. There are no hammocks, no arcades.

What you will find, instead, is an 85-seat room that seems to belong someplace outside the Valley.

Rafter Room has a V-shaped ceiling that is 27-feet tall at the point. The walls and ceiling have been stained to look distressed, and they do. The room is cavernous, so dim it feels moodily dark. At the far end: a bar under a high wall of artful lights.