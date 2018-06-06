The Final Essential: A Classic Restaurant That Channels the Southwest's Seasons

Welcome to the final installment of the 2018 edition of The Essentials, our catalog of indispensable and quintessential Phoenix food and drink. We've shared 50 dishes, drinks, and food experiences that make up the culinary backbone (and personality) of metro Phoenix. This list is highly eclectic, mixing classics with newer and lesser-known favorites. But all The Essentials have one thing in common: We think they're required eating (and drinking) in metro Phoenix.



1: Seasonal Dinner at Rancho Pinot

One of the great tragedies of food in the 21st century stems from the speed of the news cycle. What you read yesterday feels old today, and we're always on the lookout for where to eat tomorrow. In the quest for the new, for the next shave ice or matcha, classic but good eating can go unsung.

Rancho Pinot is one such epicenter of classic eating, and one of our greats. For 25 years, Chrysa Robertson's restaurant has been churning out food that masterfully harnesses the desert seasons. Her eatery is ruthlessly itself. Old-school lighting vexes all your attempts at iPhone photography. You won't find avocado toast or any evidence of compromising food so it'll be on-trend. Robertson doesn't stoop to the bar. She sets it.

Earlier in her career, Robertson learned from some big names in American food. One of those is Los Angeles's Nancy Silverton, who was then cooking at Campanile and has since appeared on Chef's Table. In turn, Robertson has mentored some of her own impressive talents. The stoves at Rancho Pinot were a formative stop for Charleen Badman, chef at FnB.

The interior of Rancho Pinot is throwback Chris Malloy

Rancho Pinot cooks food anchored in our seasons. The food is simple but not simplistic. A strong Italian streak runs through the menu, but not an Adriatic milieu or northern Italian vibe or simple southern rasp. It's a bent more elusive, a cooking style untethered to any specific Mediterranean geography and fixed, rather, here in the Valley.

What the hell am I talking about? Let me explain.

If you check out Rancho Pinot in spring, you may have the option to order fried squash blossoms. These are one of Italy's great dishes, and they are eaten widely. In Italy, often, they are delicately breaded and lightly fried, with the dainty spirit of the flower preserved.

Robertson flies at a different altitude. She stuffs blossoms with goat cheese and house ricotta. She puts a heavy fry on them. Bends and ridges of crisp-fried breading are edged with a dark brown.

Fork into them, and there's crunch ... and then molten velvet ooze. Robertson cuts through the cheese's fat and the oil's heft with acid from small tomatoes that have been halved, and with greens that have some vinegar. Just about every flavor and textural element lives in the dish.

Pushing the framework of the more traditionally common versions of the dish, Robertson creates her very own, a memorable take better suited to her huge personality. The dish has finesse, power, charm.

Some union of these three attributes is what distinguishes a meal at Rancho Pinot. There is refinement, sure, but there's this added layer of deliberate rusticity that gives the place its character. This character oozes from the clean wooden bar and the open kitchen, the waitstaff and the hokey Western picture wall.

The last second this whole quail existed.

From the start, you're aware that you're in the hands of a capable chef. But this chef isn't going to whisper a few seasonal flavors to your palate. Nope, her flavors are going to call to you in eye-widening tones through a harsh desert landscape, and they're going to call with whiskey on their breath.

Eating at Rancho Pinot, you know you're in the heart of the Southwest.

Grilled quail with polenta at Rancho Pinot is a stupefying plate. You feel like the Hound from Game of Thrones ripping into compactly flavorful meat and slurping a leg bone the size of a toothpick. But the flavors, of course, eclipse those of a simply roasted game bird. Polenta is soft. Greens bring some herbal tones. Peach mostarda layers on acidity, fruit, and funk.

Rancho Pinot is a metro Phoenix essential Chris Malloy

But eating Robertson's food, you aren't a fantastic character in a real or vanished world. You're a lucky diner experiencing how the flavors of central Arizona can be when filtered through the rare mind and heart of a local dining legend.

Rancho Pinot. 6208 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale; 480-367-8030.

Monday to Saturday 5:30 to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday.

