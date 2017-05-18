Remington's in Scottsdale Closes After Three Decades

After 30 years, Remington's closed for good on Monday. Phoenix New Times

Last weekend Remington's Restaurant and Lounge at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort offered its final service after three decades on the Valley's fine-dining scene.

Long a destination for holiday meals, jazz concerts, and even high school proms, it may be fitting that after a summer of renovations the space will be reopened this fall as a special events venue for both in-house guests and the general public.

