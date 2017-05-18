menu

Remington's in Scottsdale Closes After Three Decades

After 87 Years, Tom's Tavern in Downtown Phoenix Has Closed


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Remington's in Scottsdale Closes After Three Decades

Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
After 30 years, Remington's closed for good on Monday.
After 30 years, Remington's closed for good on Monday.
Phoenix New Times
A A

Last weekend Remington's Restaurant and Lounge at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort offered its final service after three decades on the Valley's fine-dining scene.

Long a destination for holiday meals, jazz concerts, and even high school proms, it may be fitting that after a summer of renovations the space will be reopened this fall as a special events venue for both in-house guests and the general public.

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >