Mowry & Cotton's lemon meringue pie.
Courtesy of AWE Collective

Mowry & Cotton, Modern American Restaurant, Opening in The Phoenician

Chris Malloy | October 5, 2017 | 7:00am
A posh new restaurant in The Phoenician, Mowry & Cotton, will open on Friday, October 13. Tandy Peterson will be the chef, cooking "regional, ingredient-driven modern American dishes," according to a press release.

Peterson's résumé colors the opening with intrigue. She has cooked at Cafe Bink, Binkley's Restaurant, and Asador Etxebarri, a highly regarded restaurant in Spain's Basque country.

The menu will have rusticity, avant-garde elements, and style.

A beet starter will come with mustard greens and smoked onion yogurt. There will be lamb tacos with harissa, smoked ribs with snap pea slaw, and hangar steak with pickled blueberries. Peterson will be slicing carpaccio made from bison. Hungry diners can look forward to digging into a whole or half grilled pheasant, or an entire Pacific striped bass. There will be a visually stunning lemon meringue pie for dessert.

The monster restaurant will seat 340 people. Dining will be inside and out. The interior design will be Old West meets contemporary (spare wooden tables, dozens of tiny overhead lights). Some dishes will tap into the Instagram aesthetic, with striking, colorful ingredients deconstructed and spread across plates.

Mowry & Cotton will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You can hop on OpenTable and make a reservation for opening weekend. And not now, but soon, there will be brunch.

