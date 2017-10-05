Mowry & Cotton, Modern American Restaurant, Opening in The Phoenician

A posh new restaurant in The Phoenician, Mowry & Cotton, will open on Friday, October 13. Tandy Peterson will be the chef, cooking "regional, ingredient-driven modern American dishes," according to a press release.

Peterson's résumé colors the opening with intrigue. She has cooked at Cafe Bink, Binkley's Restaurant, and Asador Etxebarri, a highly regarded restaurant in Spain's Basque country.