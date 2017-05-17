Rice Paper in the Hotel San Carlos Has Closed

Hotel San Carlos, formerly home to Rice Paper restaurant. Phoenix New Times

Rice Paper in the Hotel San Carlos closed this week, marking the end (at least for now) of the Rice Paper saga.

The restaurant's original location on Seventh Street in the Coronado neighborhood was housed in a renovated bungalow, and became a local favorite for upscale Vietnamese food and cocktails when it opened in 2011. It was the second of the Tran sisters' restaurants, the first of which was Saigon Kitchen, a traditional Vietnamese restaurant in Surprise.