Rice Paper in the Hotel San Carlos Has Closed

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Hotel San Carlos, formerly home to Rice Paper restaurant.
Phoenix New Times
Rice Paper in the Hotel San Carlos closed this week, marking the end (at least for now) of the Rice Paper saga.

The restaurant's original location on Seventh Street in the Coronado neighborhood was housed in a renovated bungalow, and  became a local favorite for upscale Vietnamese food and cocktails when it opened in 2011. It was the second of the Tran sisters' restaurants, the first of which was Saigon Kitchen, a traditional Vietnamese restaurant in Surprise.

The pair expanded their offerings in 2012 with the opening of Bonjour Vietnam in the Hotel San Carlos, where it remained in operation from 2012 until 2014, when it was replaced by a second branch of Rice Paper.

Last year, the original branch of Rice Paper shuttered and this week the Hotel San Carlos location has followed suit. The Tran sisters' Saigon Kitchen and Slanted Rice remain open.

