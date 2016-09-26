Roasted Cauliflower at Ocotillo, Weekday Brunch at Virtu, and More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Macayo's 70th Anniversary

Today

Macayo’s is celebrating 70 years in business by offering two of the founder Woody Johnson's favorite menu items for just 70 cents. Today, diners at any Macayo's restaurant can order a classic shredded beef taco or red cheese enchilada for less than one dollar each. This deal is available for dine-in only and is limited to four entrees per person. The offer is good at all Macayo's locations. For more information, visit the Macayo's website.

One-Year Anniversary at Ocotillo Restaurant

Thursday, September 29

Ocotillo has been open for a year and is celebrating with a party this week. If you head to the Phoenix restaurant on Thursday, you can look forward to discounted food and drink specials including $5 canned beers, cocktail, and wine specials in the coffee bar and restaurant. General manager David Johnson also tells us guests should look forward to the "triumphant return of our signature cauliflower dish for one night only." The party is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or Ocotillo's website.

Free Coffee at The Refuge

Thursday, September 29

If you need to get your caffeine fix and are on a budget, head to The Refuge on Thursday. The coffee shop and wine bar in central Phoenix is offering a free cup of black coffee or a small homemade cold brew to customers all day on Thursday in honor of National Coffee Day. For more information, visit The Refuge's website.

One Dollar Coffee at Tempe's Ncounter

Thursday, September 29



Tempe's Ncounter is also getting in on the National Coffee Day action. On Thursday, guests can stop by the Mill Avenue breakfast and brunch spot and order a latte or nitro coffee for just $1. The deal is limited to one drink per person, while supplies last. Ncounter's hours are from 7 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, visit Ncounter's website.

The cast-iron creations at Virtu's brunch promise creative eats. Lauren Saria

Virtu Now Serving Brunch All Week

All week

We've got good news for all you brunch fans: Scottsdale's Virtu has switched back to fall hours and is now serving brunch seven days week. That means diners can enjoy chef Gio Osso's brunch fare any day they choose, including dishes such as lemon ricotta pancakes and a grilled mortadella sandwich topped with a fried egg, provolone, and dijon. Virtu is open for brunch Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Virtu's website.