menu

Roasted Cauliflower at Ocotillo, Weekday Brunch at Virtu, and More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Cartel Coffee Is Giving Away Free Coffee On Thursday, September 29


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Roasted Cauliflower at Ocotillo, Weekday Brunch at Virtu, and More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Monday, September 26, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
Roasted Cauliflower at Ocotillo, Weekday Brunch at Virtu, and More This Week in Metro Phoenix (2)EXPAND
Macayo's
A A

Macayo's 70th Anniversary 
Today

Macayo’s is celebrating 70 years in business by offering two of the founder Woody Johnson's favorite menu items for just 70 cents. Today, diners at any Macayo's restaurant can order a classic shredded beef taco or red cheese enchilada for less than one dollar each. This deal is available for dine-in only and is limited to four entrees per person. The offer is good at all Macayo's locations. For more information, visit the Macayo's website.

Vegetables star on Ocotillo's menu of small plates, including a dish of roasted cauliflower.EXPAND
Vegetables star on Ocotillo's menu of small plates, including a dish of roasted cauliflower.
Jackie Mercandetti

One-Year Anniversary at Ocotillo Restaurant 
Thursday, September 29

Ocotillo has been open for a year and is celebrating with a party this week. If you head to the Phoenix restaurant on Thursday, you can look forward to discounted food and drink specials including $5 canned beers, cocktail, and wine specials in the coffee bar and restaurant. General manager David Johnson also tells us guests should look forward to the "triumphant return of our signature cauliflower dish for one night only." The party is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or Ocotillo's website

Roasted Cauliflower at Ocotillo, Weekday Brunch at Virtu, and More This Week in Metro Phoenix (5)EXPAND
The Refuge

Free Coffee at The Refuge
Thursday, September 29

If you need to get your caffeine fix and are on a budget, head to The Refuge on Thursday. The coffee shop and wine bar in central Phoenix is offering a free cup of black coffee or a small homemade cold brew to customers all day on Thursday in honor of National Coffee Day. For more information, visit The Refuge's website.  

Roasted Cauliflower at Ocotillo, Weekday Brunch at Virtu, and More This Week in Metro Phoenix (3)EXPAND
NCounter

One Dollar Coffee at Tempe's Ncounter 
Thursday, September 29

Tempe's Ncounter is also getting in on the National Coffee Day action. On Thursday, guests can stop by the Mill Avenue breakfast and brunch spot and order a latte or nitro coffee for just $1. The deal is limited to one drink per person, while supplies last. Ncounter's hours are from 7 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, visit Ncounter's website

The cast-iron creations at Virtu's brunch promise creative eats.
The cast-iron creations at Virtu's brunch promise creative eats.
Lauren Saria

Virtu Now Serving Brunch All Week 
All week 

We've got good news for all you brunch fans: Scottsdale's Virtu has switched back to fall hours and is now serving brunch seven days week. That means diners can enjoy chef Gio Osso's brunch fare any day they choose, including dishes such as lemon ricotta pancakes and a grilled mortadella sandwich topped with a fried egg, provolone, and dijon. Virtu is open for brunch Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit Virtu's website

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Ncounter
More Info
More Info

310 S. Mill Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85281

480-968-9288

www.ncounter.com

miles
Ocotillo Restaurant
More Info
More Info

3243 N. 3rd St.
Phoenix, AZ

602-687-9080

ocotillophx.com

miles
Macayo's
More Info
More Info

401 E. Jefferson St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

miles
Macayo's Depot Cantina
More Info
More Info

300 S. Ash Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85281

480-966-6677

www.macayo.com

miles
Macayo's Mexican Kitchen
More Info
More Info

4001 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85012

602-264-6141

www.macayo.com

miles
Macayo's Mexican Kitchen
More Info
More Info

1474 N. Litchfield Rd.
Goodyear, AZ 85338

623-209-7000

www.macayo.com

miles
Virtu Honest Craft
More Info
More Info

3701 N. Marshall Way
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-946-3477

www.virtuscottsdale.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >