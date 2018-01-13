There's Nowhere to Eat in This Town

If I were going to open a restaurant next week, I’d do so at 44th Street and Indian School. I figure I could survive on the overflow alone from the bazillion chain restaurants that have set up shop at this Arcadia intersection. I’d call my diner Incentivize, Already! and I’d serve waffle-infused pigeon burgers and bacon-and-bleu-cheese flavored gelato, which are pretty much the only two foods you can’t find at this ersatz Phoenix food court.

The other thing you can’t find there: Much in the way of independent restaurants.

Things start slow on the northeast corner, with a Chick Fil A (a name that has troubled me since the 1970s—did the owners of this place really think Americans wouldn’t be able to pronounce “filet”?) and Pete’s Fish and Chips. Across the street, the southeast corner goes a little deeper with an Einstein’s Bagels and Sushi Brokers. And then all hell breaks loose, chain-restaurant wise.