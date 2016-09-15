Rock the Guac Festival, Oktoberfest, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Rock the Guac

Friday, September 16

Guac lovers, head over to the Sands Ballroom at the Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale for the Rock the Guac Fest this Friday. Once you're there, you can taste guacamole from some of the Valley's top chefs including Alex Stratta, Stephen Jones, Jennifer Russo, Cullen Campbell, Mark Tarbell, Jacob Cutino, and Mel Mecinas. Tickets cost $40 and include unlimited guacamole tastings, two drink tickets, and live music. Guests are also encouraged to wear their favorite rock band T-shirts. The event goes from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, check out the event Facebook page.

EXPAND Modern Margarita

Rockin' Taco Street Fest

Saturday, September 17

This weekend in downtown Chandler, the Rockin’ Taco Street Fest will pay tribute to the mighty taco by serving traditional street styles alongside those made with unconventional ingredients. Dig into tacos from restaurants such as Honey Bear’s BBQ, El Palacio Restaurant & Cantina, Modern Margarita, and SanTan Brewing Company. Guests also can listen to live music. General admission to the Rockin' Taco Street Fest costs $8 online during presale and $10 at the gate. The festival runs from noon to 9 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Facebook page or the festival website.

EXPAND Horny Toad

The Horny Toad Celebrates 40 Years

Saturday, September 17



Cave Creek’s oldest originally owned restaurant, The Horny Toad, turns 40 this Saturday and is celebrating with a shindig. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the restaurant will roll back its prices 40 years, serving fried chicken for $4.95 and strawberry shortcake for $2. Guests also can enjoy drink specials and live music, and are encouraged to wear their favorite attire from the 1970s. For more information, visit The Horny Toad's website.

Two Brothers Tap House & Brewery

Two Brothers Tap House & Brewery Oktoberfest

Saturday, September 17



Two Brothers Tap House & Brewery is celebrating Oktoberfest early this Saturday. Guests can enjoy German beer, food, and live music, and the Scottsdale brewery will release a traditional Berliner Weisse, dubbed the "Weissecracker." Steins and boots will be available with guests’ choice of beer for $15, and refills in Oktoberfest glassware will cost $5. In keeping with the spirit of the German festival, the restaurant will also serve homemade bratwurst or lightly breaded and pan-fried chicken Wiener Schnitzel. The party will also include traditional German music, German costume contests, and a stein-holding contest, which will be held at 3 and 4 p.m. Oktoberfest goes from noon to 9 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit the event Facebook page or brewery website.

EXPAND Chow down on brats and beer at Brat Haus with your own dog beside you at the BarkHappy Old Town Scottsdale Bar Crawl. Facebook/Brat Haus

BarkHappy Old Town Scottsdale Bar Crawl

Sunday, September 18

Dog owners in Old Town Scottsdale should consider leashing up their furry friends to go on a bar crawl that benefits the Arizona Small Dog Rescue this weekend. The bar crawl starts at Sip before heading to Brat Haus and finishing up at Boss Pizza Bar. Dog owners can enjoy food and drink specials at these dog-friendly spots. Tickets cost $15 per person, and the bar crawl runs from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Eventbrite link.