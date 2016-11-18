menu

Roka Akor Tasting Menu Available For Dine-In Or Takeout On Thanksgiving

We've Got the Final List of Beers for the NovemBEER Festival Nov. 12 in Phoenix


Roka Akor Tasting Menu Available For Dine-In Or Takeout On Thanksgiving

Friday, November 18, 2016 at 9 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
Enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with a twist at Roka Akor in Scottsdale.EXPAND
Enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with a twist at Roka Akor in Scottsdale.
Courtesty Roka Akro
If you’re thinking about shaking up your Thanksgiving tradition – or perhaps you want to start a new one – we’ve got just the thing for you.

Not only is Roka Akor in Scottsdale open this upcoming Turkey Day, but it's also serving up a specialty tasting menu that combines traditional Thanksgiving fare with Japanese-inspired flavors, available from 3 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 24.

The tasting menu will include Japanese-style fried turkey, homemade stuffing served with shishito peppers and miso dashi, sweet potato casserole with marshmallow, turkey rice with greens, and for dessert, pumpkin and pecan pie that comes with a roasted white sesame ice cream.

Feel free to stay home and leave the cooking to the professionals, as the tasting menu is available for takeout on Thanksgiving as well. Moreover, the restaurant will still offer its usual Robata Japanese menu items a la carte on Thanksgiving, which includes steak, seafood, and sushi.

The tasting menu is available for $50 per person. To make a reservation or place a takeout order, call 480-306-8800. Takeout orders must be made two weeks in advance.

Roka Akor is located at 7299 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale.

For more information, visit the Roka Akor website.

Related Location

miles
Roka Akor
More Info
More Info

7299 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

480-306-8800

www.rokaakor.com

