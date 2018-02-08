A Rolled Ice Cream Shop Opens on the West Side

At Nomadic Ice Creams Rolls, there's no ice cream on display. That's because Nino McCurley makes fresh ice cream to order. His rolled ice cream shop just opened in Glendale.

In the spirit of the national trend, a few spots in Arizona already serve rolled ice cream (I Roll Thai Ice Cream, Roll Avenue). Before opening Nomadic, McCurley was, too — first in a corner of a shop in El Mirage, and then out of a truck. Now, he has his own storefront.

His ice cream is good, and the experience of watching McCurley make it is interesting. McCurley measures his dairy-heavy ice cream base in a measuring cup. (The contents of his base are secret.) He then pours the liquid onto something called an anti-griddle. The top metal sheet of the anti-griddle freezes things instead of cooking them. He then works other ingredients into the ice cream base as it freezes.