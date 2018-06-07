An All-You-Can-Drink Rosé Festival Is Going Down This Weekend

When your car feels like a hair dryer and your dashboard blares a temperature that looks more like a house number or year AD, it's time to drink. And the biggest, pinkest hot-weather boozing in recent years has been none other than the great formerly scorned blush wine: rosato, rosado, rosé.

Lucky for sippers of rosé, a festival devoted to the stuff will be unfolding this weekend.

The inaugural BLUSH International Rosé Festival will be painting Scottsdale a light shade of pink. The festival will be held on Saturday, June 9, which our nefarious marketing overlords have dubbed National Rosé Day. But forget about the bogus non-holiday holiday and focus on what BLUSH brings your thirsty lips.