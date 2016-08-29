Ruze Cake House & Teaspressa Open Tomorrow in Old Town Scottsdale

EXPAND You'll find the Ruze Latte, iced or hot tea, cupcakes, and macarons at the shared Ruze Cake House and Teaspressa shop in Scottsdale. Lauren Cusimano

Old Town Scottsdale diners will gain a new spot for sweets and tea when Ruze Cake House and Teaspressa, located at 7033 East Main Street, opens to the public tomorrow, Tuesday, August 30. The teahouse, bakery, dessert shop, and breakfast shop all rolled into one comes from owners Jessica Boutwell and Allison DeVane, two entrepreneurs who collaborated to bring the shared space to life.

Boutwell's bakery offers a menu of cupcakes, cookies, macarons, and other desserts, which will be complemented by Devane's Teaspressa drinks.

Cupcake choices include coconut ganache, almond strawberry, lemon raspberry, pink velvet, and carrot topped with old-fashioned cream cheese buttercream. Other Ruze bakery items include cactus cookies, macarons, and other treats, in addition to the iconic cakes that put the bakery on the map.

DeVane’s Teaspressa, which was established in February 2015 and was featured on Shark Tank’s seventh season, makes up the other half of the menu. Drinks are made with concentrated tea, much like an espresso, and offer as much caffeine as a cup of coffee. If you’re having trouble ordering, you may be asked about your usual coffee order, and be suggested a hot or iced beverage with a similar flavor profile.

You'll find the Insta-worthy shop on the south side of Main Street between Goldwater Boulevard and Marshall Way. Visitors are first met with something like Stan Getz playing in the sunlight-filled room and a neon sign reading, “Stop & Taste The Roses.” The white-walled and white-floored space includes wood, copper, and greenery accents – plus handmade hickory tables and a bench seated with 16 copper chairs. Houseplants adorn white shelves offering French presses, pre-packaged cookies, Standard Wax candles, and sugar cubes for sale.

Starting tomorrow, August 30, operating hours will be daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The shop will be closed on Mondays.

For more information, visit the Ruze Cake House or Teaspressa website.