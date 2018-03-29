'Vegetable-Obsessed' Chef Sacha Levine Will Be Hosting Pop-Up Dinners

Sacha Levine will be opening a new restaurant, The In Betweens, later this year

Sacha Levine, who has cooked at Rancho Pinot, FnB, Quiesscence, and most recently Ocotillo, will be hosting a number of pop-up dinners from now until her new restaurant opens.

That new restaurant is under construction; it will be ready to roll in late summer or fall. Levine left Ocotillo earlier this year. This lineup of pop-ups will fill the gap between her past and future.

"When I left Ocotillo, I had a ton of people in the community reach out to me," Levine says. "So I was like hell, yeah, let's do some pop-ups."