Santa Wine Around, Pomo Pizzeria Scottsdale's Third Anniversary Celebration, And More in Metro Phoenix From Dec. 12 to Dec. 18

Neighborhood Night at DeSoto Central Market

Monday, December 12

Every Monday evening, DeSoto Central Market in downtown Phoenix hosts a Neighborhood Night, which means you can score discounts on drinks and food. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays, DCM Bar will offer $1 off pints, $2 off pitchers, a $5 pitcher of the day, $2 off wine by the glass, a $5 cocktail of the day, $1 off any order of fries, and $10 specialty wings with purchase of an O’Dell Brewing Company beer. For more information, visit DeSoto Central Market's website.

Pomo Pizzeria Scottsdale's Third Anniversary

Tuesday, December 13, to Thursday, December 15

Pomo Pizzeria Scottsdale is celebrating three years in the pizza-making biz by offering up $3 food and drink deals from Tuesday, December 13 to Thursday, December 15. During these three days, Pomo will offer $3 lunch paninis like the Panino Positano, featuring prosciutto crudo di parma dop, mozzarella, fresh arugula, shaved parmigiano reggiano, and EVOO from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $3 desserts like tiramisu, panna cotta, and crème brulee, limit one per table; and $3 select wines and beers. The anniversary concludes with a party on Thursday, where Pomo guests can enjoy live music, complimentary bites, and giveaways. The party starts at 4 p.m. For more information, visit Pomo Pizzeria's website.

Kegs and Candy at Four Peaks

Wednesday, December 14, to Friday, December 16

Enjoy beer and holiday candy pairings at various Four Peaks' locations throughout the Valley on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Attendees can try five paired selections of artisanal candy with Four Peaks beer and a reception beer served with assorted breads, spreads, and cheeses.

Sample pairings include:

Helles Lager with assorted breads, spreads, and cheeses

Dark Laboratory Dunkel with hazelnut truffles

Four Peaks White Ale with peppermint puffs

Kilt Lifter with bacon peanut butter cup

Kegs and Candy is from 6 to 8 p.m. on all three days. Wednesday's Kegs and Candy is in Tempe at the Eighth Street location, Thursday's is in Scottsdale, and Friday's is in Tempe at the Wilson Street location. Ticket prices start at $30. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Four Peaks' website.

Santa Wine Around

Thursday, December 15

Consider breaking out your Santa hats and downing discounted wine during this Thursday's Santa Wine Around. Come dressed as Santa or Mrs. Claus to receive a commemorative wine glass and discounted tasting fees from wineries on the Scottsdale Wine Trail. The following wineries are participating: LDV Winery, Carlson Creek, Aridus Wine Company, and Su Vino. The Wine Around is from 5 to 9 p.m.

Talking Stick Monthly Food Truck Round Up

Friday, December 16

Talking Stick's monthly food truck roundup continues this Friday. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dig into food from the following trucks: American Poutine, Buzznbeez, Best Dressed Dogs, Bang Bang Dumplings, and Mister Softee. The truck lineup is subject to change. The Monthly Food Truck is located in a lot just north of the Marriott located at at 5201 North Pima Road in Scottsdale. For more information, visit Talking Stick's website.