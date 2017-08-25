menu

Nothing to Do Tonight? There's a Four-Course Beer Dinner Happening Downtown for $45

Five Essential Arizona Food Experiences


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Nothing to Do Tonight? There's a Four-Course Beer Dinner Happening Downtown for $45

Friday, August 25, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
Nothing to Do Tonight? There's a Four-Course Beer Dinner Happening Downtown for $45
Cafe at Phoenix Public Market/Facebook
A A

Phoenix Public Market Cafe and SanTan Brewing Company are collaborating on a four-course beer dinner tonight, and there are still tickets available for $45 a pop. (You can order tickets by calling 480-280-1138.)

The ticketed dinner will highlight local ingredients and purveyors, starting with a first course of Chula scallop crudo dressed in pickled fresno, mint and chives, paired with an Arizona Hefeweizen wheat beer. The second course, a pear, endive, and bleu cheese salad topped with pomegranate seeds and spiced toasted walnuts, will be served alongside Epicenter American Amber. A bone-in hardwood rotisserie pork chop bathed in an apple-bacon riesling is the star of the third course and will be paired with Hop-Shock IPA. The final course will feature pineapple meringue pies served with Mr. Pineapple beer.

In addition to the meal, guests will walk away with a swag bag of goodies from the market and the brewery.

All in all, it sounds like a great way to kick off the weekend.

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >