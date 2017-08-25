Nothing to Do Tonight? There's a Four-Course Beer Dinner Happening Downtown for $45
Cafe at Phoenix Public Market/Facebook
Phoenix Public Market Cafe and SanTan Brewing Company are collaborating on a four-course beer dinner tonight, and there are still tickets available for $45 a pop. (You can order tickets by calling 480-280-1138.)
The ticketed dinner will highlight local ingredients and purveyors, starting with a first course of Chula scallop crudo dressed in pickled fresno, mint and chives, paired with an Arizona Hefeweizen wheat beer. The second course, a pear, endive, and bleu cheese salad topped with pomegranate seeds and spiced toasted walnuts, will be served alongside Epicenter American Amber. A bone-in hardwood rotisserie pork chop bathed in an apple-bacon riesling is the star of the third course and will be paired with Hop-Shock IPA. The final course will feature pineapple meringue pies served with Mr. Pineapple beer.
In addition to the meal, guests will walk away with a swag bag of goodies from the market and the brewery.
All in all, it sounds like a great way to kick off the weekend.
