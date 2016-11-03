Sarah Chisholm of Phoenix Public Market Cafe on Flash-In-The-Pan Chocolate Cake

EXPAND Illustrated by Melissa Hoffman

Forks up, Phoenix! Chow Bella and Roosevelt Row present the seventh annual Pie Social at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, at the Bioscience High School at 512 East Pierce Street. We've got an all-star lineup of bakers making pies for you to taste, and from now till Pie Social, we'll introduce them to you, one by one.

Today, Sarah Chisholm of Phoenix Public Market Cafe

Sarah Chisholm was born in Chicago and is now the executive pastry chef for the Phoenix Public Market Cafe. A former professional ballet dancer, Chisholm has always loved food and pastry, and in 2014 traded her pointe shoes in for a chef's coat. She draws inspiration from local ingredients, Old World techniques, and the life that happens over a shared meal together.

Courtesy of Sarah Chisholm

What is the first dish you remember fixing yourself at home?

The first dish I would make for myself as a child was pasta… I remember my mom teaching me to use the pasta water to make the sauce. Just add butter and cheese and I was so happy!

What is the one thing you always had in your kitchen growing up?

My mom would bake muffins or bread always. We always had a baked good in a basket on the counter.

What are five essentials in your home kitchen today?

Olive oil, Morton sea salt, good vinegar, butter, eggs

What is a memorable dish from your childhood and the back story?

My mom would make this "Flash-in-the-pan Chocolate Cake"; it was the best thing to eat and also to make. You mix the ingredients right in the pan you're going to bake it in. When it comes out of the oven, it is so moist and perfectly sweet that it only needs powdered sugar to finish it. To this day, it is my favorite chocolate cake recipe and it always makes me think of my childhood. ... It also makes me think of my young adulthood, because if my friends were having birthdays or I wanted to make something special quickly, it was my go-to and it never ever disappointed.

Who inspired you to become a chef and why?

I was being inspired to be a chef unintentionally my whole life. My mom was an incredible baker and cook. My dad always took me to restaurants as a way to connect and to celebrate. My favorite thing to watch on TV was the Food Network. My first magazine subscription I ever bought was Bon Appetit. Going out to eat was an crucial part of my social life ... So when I finally found myself working in the industry, I knew that I was home.

