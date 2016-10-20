Sauce Pizza and Wine Is Now Open in Gilbert

EXPAND Courtesy of Sauce Pizza and Wine

Gilbert, you've got a new spot for a fast-casual Italian dinner now that Sauce Pizza and Wine has opened a new location at 75 East Rivulon Boulevard. The restaurant is located in the Rivulon center at the southeast corner of Gilbert Road and Rivulon Boulevard, just north of the Loop 202.

If not you're already familiar with the restaurant concept, which has eight other locations around the Valley, Sauce Pizza and Wine offers signature pizzas, pasta, salads, and panini, as well as an extensive selection of wine. The new restaurant also features an expanded menu that includes items such as caprese skewers, sopressata and asparagus bruschetta, and a pesto and marinated tomatoes pasta tossed with house-made basil pesto and toasted pine nuts.

New pizzas include Bacon and Brussels Sprouts and the Prosciutto and Fig, both of which can be ordered on original thin or artisan hand-stretched crust. Gluten-free crust is also available.

The 3,200-square-foot restaurant echoes the design of Sauce's other locations with elements such as a partly open kitchen layout and a gas-fired pizza oven at the focal point of the space.

Sauce Pizza and Wine in Gilbert is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit the Sauce Pizza and Wine website.

