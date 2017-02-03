menu

Save the Date: Street Eats Food Truck Festival Coming February 11 And 12

Save the Date: Street Eats Food Truck Festival Coming February 11 And 12

Friday, February 3, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Nathan Ahles
Tons of mobile munchies are coming to Salt River Fields for the 6th Annual Streets Eats food fest.EXPAND
Tons of mobile munchies are coming to Salt River Fields for the 6th Annual Streets Eats food fest.
Courtesy Street Eats
The second weekend in February is looking to be a good one for Valley foodies.

On February 11 and 12, the Street Eats food truck fest at Salt River Fields will see roughly 70 food trucks put it in park and dish out plenty of gourmet grub and comfort foods to the hungry masses.

The two-day festival (New Times is a co-sponsor) will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. The lengthy list of food trucks in attendance includes Aioli Gourmet Burgers, International Truck of Tacos, the Traveling Monk (mobile version of Chandler’s Hungry Monk), and many more.

Clearly the festival won’t be short on menu items. But Street Eats is just as much about entertainment as it is, well, eats. Both festival dates will feature live music across two stages, cooking demonstrations, different competitions, and shopping at the adjoining Uncommon Markets, which is included with admission.

General admission tickets are $12. Each food truck will offer a $2 sample dish, plus many will have full menu items available for sale as well. VIP tickets cost $60 and include with six beverages, four food tokens, and access to the VIP lounge and private restrooms. Kids 12 and under enter free.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Street Eats website.

Nathan Ahles
Nathan is a Phoenix native, word writer, food eater, and music maker.

Salt River Fields
7555 N. Pima Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85256

480-270-5000

www.saltriverfields.com

