Scoopwell's Edible Cookie Dough at Tempe Pop-up March 20

Ever fantasize about eating spoonfuls of cookie dough without shame or fear of salmonella? At the upcoming Scoopwell’s Dough Bar pop-up, that dream could come true. Just pay $5 for a ticket to the March 20 event at Tempe Public Market Cafe, and get one regular-size scoop or four mini-scoops of gooey dough in flavors such as chocolate chip, oatmeal, and more.

Scoopwell’s gourmet cookie dough is made from scratch and safe to eat without baking. You can eat it “straight from the mixing bowl," according to the Scoopwell's website. A ready-to-eat cookie dough can be achieved by skipping eggs or pasteurizing them, plus by leaving out the flour or heat-treating it to eliminate the bacteria that normal cookie doughs carry.

It’s not an entirely new idea. The edible cookie dough trend peaked in New York City, where visitors to the popular shop wait in line for hours to get the stuff. Similar places have cropped up in states across the country. We even have two cookie dough trucks here in metro Phoenix: Cookie Dough Stand and Dough Licious Desserts.