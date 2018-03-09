 


A mockup of the future storefront for Scoopwell's Dough Bar
A mockup of the future storefront for Scoopwell's Dough Bar
Scoopwell's Dough Bar

Scoopwell's Edible Cookie Dough at Tempe Pop-up March 20

Meagan Mastriani | March 9, 2018 | 6:00am
Ever fantasize about eating spoonfuls of cookie dough without shame or fear of salmonella? At the upcoming Scoopwell’s Dough Bar pop-up, that dream could come true. Just pay $5 for a ticket to the March 20 event at Tempe Public Market Cafe, and get one regular-size scoop or four mini-scoops of gooey dough in flavors such as chocolate chip, oatmeal, and more.

Scoopwell’s gourmet cookie dough is made from scratch and safe to eat without baking. You can eat it “straight from the mixing bowl," according to the Scoopwell's website. A ready-to-eat cookie dough can be achieved by skipping eggs or pasteurizing them, plus by leaving out the flour or heat-treating it to eliminate the bacteria that normal cookie doughs carry.

It’s not an entirely new idea. The edible cookie dough trend peaked in New York City, where visitors to the popular shop wait in line for hours to get the stuff. Similar places have cropped up in states across the country. We even have two cookie dough trucks here in metro Phoenix: Cookie Dough Stand and Dough Licious Desserts.

Scoopwell’s Dough Bar wants to be the first brick-and-mortar business to bring the craze to the Valley. The husband-and-wife duo behind Scoopwell’s have plans to open a permanent location later this year, and for now, they’re teasing the concept at pop-up shops.

This will be the first Scoopwell's event. The duo is seeking more venues for future pop-ups.

The company’s website and social media channels are wallpapered in adorable pastel illustrations of elephants in bowties and smiling kitchen utensils, and hint at special seasonal flavors and customization options. They plan to use feedback from the pop-up to help put the finishing touches on their menu. Chocolate chip, oatmeal M&M, sugar, gingersnap, and graham cracker will be among the initial flavors. The menu will be released closer to the date of the pop-up.

Advance tickets go on sale on Tuesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at ScoopwellsDoughBar.com.

