Best Thing I Ate All Week: Top-Notch Israeli Pastries and Breads

Lior the Baker bakes babka. Babka is a twisted loaf of sweet bread, one of Jewish origin. But the babka at Lior the Baker is a little different. Lior Ben-Shushan, who runs the bakery with his wife Lily, shapes his babka from dough that has been laminated, folded over on itself repeatedly, like a croissant. He proofs the dough for two days, creating a fluff and tang like sourdough.

Lior and Lily have been baking Israeli-style pastries in Scottsdale for the last few years. Last fall, they changed the name of their shop to Lior the Baker. Since then, the shop has been kosher. The lineup of challah, almond challah, chocolate croissants, almond croissants, rugelach (many flavors), cookies (in flavors like almond), and other pastries and breads triggers chaos in the mind of the buyer.

So much to look at! So much to eat!