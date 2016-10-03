September 2016 Restaurant Openings and Closings in Metro Phoenix

Look no further than downtown Phoenix for shaved ice. Facebook/Snoh Ice Shavery

It's officially fall, and along with the onslaught of pumpkin-themed foods, metro Phoenix also welcomed a long list of new restaurants last month. The city's newest dining spots include a revamped noodle restaurant, a Hawaiian-themed joint, and a pizzeria in Fountain Hills. We also waved goodbye to US Fries and a Bianco outpost in Tucson.

Openings

Snoh Ice Shavery, Phoenix

Downtown Phoenix is now home to a second location of Snoh Ice Shavery, serving up glorious Taiwanese shaved ice creations. Backdoor Eats will also be offering food at the new dessert shop, which is located just a few doors down from Cobra Arcade.

Noodle Bar, Phoenix

Taking the dual concepts formerly known as Otakumen and Pat & Waldo's and combining them into one restaurant, owner Marco DiSanto introduced Noodle Bar in September. The downtown restaurant still serves both Italian and Japanese fare.

EXPAND A burger made with local, grass-fed beef from Caveman Burgers in north Phoenix. Arren Kimbel-Sannit

Caveman Burgers, Phoenix

The name of this new burger joint is paleo-inspired, and the restaurant serves up grass-fed beef and ingredients without additives.

Growler USA, Phoenix

With the tagline "America's microbrew pub," you better believe Growler USA offers beer. But that's not the only thing you can find at this bottle stop. The microbrew concept offers 100 taps, including spots for local beers, ciders, and kombucha.

Hog Wild Pit BBQ, Phoenix

Looking for a night of guilty pleasures? With stuffed baked potatoes, smoked meats, and sandwiches, Hog Wild might be right up your alley.

La Higuerita Mexican & American Restaurant, Phoenix

Located on the southwest corner of Northern and 35th Avenues, this new Mexican (and American) restaurant is open for breakfast, brunch, and dinner.

Cheba Hut, Phoenix

A new location of Cheba Hut, a weed-themed sandwich shop, is now open right next to Mother Bunch Brewing on Seventh Street in downtown Phoenix.

Yama Sushi House, Phoenix

Found on Central Avenue in the former Maizie's location, Yama Sushi offers both traditional and modern sushi rolls, plus noodles, bento boxes, and lunch plates.

WTFExp, Phoenix

The name is definitely an eye-catcher — "WTF" stands for "where's the flavor." And we're also intrigued by the restaurant's menu of cheesesteaks, gyros, burgers, and more.

EXPAND Bourbon & Bones is now open in Old Town. Courtesy of Bourbon & Bones

Bourbon & Bones Chophouse, Scottsdale

The new steak concept from Square One Concepts, the same folks behind Crab & Mermaid Fish House and Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers, is in a 4,000-square-foot restaurant decked out in reclaimed wood. The menu includes lists of bone-in and boneless steaks, plus seafood, salads, and sides.

Hot Noodles Cold Sake, Scottsdale

Scottsdale now has its own ramen shop from Posh restaurant chef Josh Herbert. Diners will be greeted with kiosk-style ordering and will be able to choose from at least five different types of ramen.

Tia Shorty's Authentic Mexican Food, Scottsdale

Now open on the northeast corner of Scottsdale and Indian Bend roads, Tia Shorty's offers Mexican dishes well-known to Valley diners including tacos, tamales, chile verde, and more.

Butters Pancakes & Phoenix, Scottsdale

With one location on Via de Ventura, this Scottsdale chain has expanded to 14795 North Northsight Boulevard.

Porkopolis, Scottsdale

Dubbed "an evolution of BBQ," Porkopolis serves all things pork — everything from pork rinds and pork-topped salads to fried gumbo and redneck tacos (corn cake creations topped with pulled pork).

D'Lite Healthy On The Go, Scottsdale

North Scottsdale, you no longer have to leave your 'hood to get the beloved Breakfast Buzz shake offered at D'lite (formerly known as D'Lish). The locally owned micro-chain opened a new location last month on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard.

Jimmy Hula's, Tempe

Hawaiian concepts are still a novelty in Phoenix, so we'll take Jimmy Hula's, a new spot for fish tacos and burgers.

The Hub Grill and Bar, Mesa

This new spot in Mesa on Stapley Drive boasts all the pub classics on its menu, including potato skins, nachos, and wings.

Slim Chickens, Gilbert

We'll give this national chain credit for the clever name. On the menu is — you guessed it — chicken. Chicken tenders. Chicken and waffles. Chicken wings. Chicken wraps.

Pho Hause Restaurant, Goodyear

Fans of Vietnamese cuisine, rev up your engines. There's a new spot in town, specifically in Goodyear, offering up pho and other Vietnamese dishes.

That Guy's Pizza, Fountain Hills

There's a new pizza place serving the Fountain Hills community. It's called That Guy's Pizza and is located at 16948 East Shea Boulevard.

Slick's Garage Bar & Eats, Peoria

Slick's looks to be a garage-themed bar in Peoria and promises on its website, "We fuel people — no gasoline served!"

Sorry, Tempe. You'll have to look elsewhere for late-night poutine. Lauren Saria

Closings

US Fries, Tempe

Bad news for weekend revelers on Mill Avenue. Favored late-night poutine spot US Fries shuttered last month, about a year after it first opened.

Pizzeria Bianco, Tucson

Okay, we're (momentarily) expanding our definition of metro Phoenix with this closure. Pizzeria Bianco's Tucson outpost closed in September. Sorry, Tucson.

