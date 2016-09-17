Seven New Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to in Metro Phoenix

The new brewpub is dedicated to pouring only 100-percent American-made beverages. Growler USA

Earlier this week, we wrote about Growler USA, a new craft beverage destination that's set to open at High Street in north Phoenix later in September. With 100 taps pouring only American-made beers, ciders, wines, and even kombucha tea, we can't wait to check it out. But that's not the only opening that we're excited about right now. Here are seven other upcoming restaurants and bars we've written about in 2016 that are sure to make a splash.

EXPAND The new building at the Buffalo Chip Saloon is set to open soon. Lauren Cusimano

Buffalo Chip Saloon in Cave Creek Will Reopen Main Building in October

Anticipated opening: Early to mid October

Zach Fowle

Huss Brewing Company to Open Second Location in Uptown Phoenix This Winter

Anticipated opening: Winter 2016

Chef Scott Conant operates restaurants in New York, Las Vegas, and Miami, and is a regular judge on Food Network's Chopped. Courtesy of Awe Collective

Celebrity Chef Scott Conant to Open Phoenix Restaurant Later This Year

Anticipated opening: December 2016

Heather Hoch

Carolina's Mexican Food to Open Fourth Valley Location in Mesa

Anticipated opening: Late fall or early 2017

The chicken and rice platter is officially headed to Tempe in January of 2017. Courtesy of The Halal Guys

The Halal Guys Announces Location of First Arizona Restaurant

Anticipated opening: January 2017



Doughbird: Sam Fox to Open Chicken and Pizza Restaurant in Arcadia Next Year

Anticipated opening: Early 2017

EXPAND Ahipoki Bowl in Scottsdale. Lauren Saria

Ahipoki Bowl: Fast-Casual Poke Restaurant to Open in Tempe Early Next Year

Anticipated opening: March 2017