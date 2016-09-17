Seven New Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to in Metro Phoenix

menu

Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Phoenix New Times
Earlier this week, we wrote about Growler USA, a new craft beverage destination that's set to open at High Street in north Phoenix later in September. With 100 taps pouring only American-made beers, ciders, wines, and even kombucha tea, we can't wait to check it out. But that's not the only opening that we're excited about right now. Here are seven other upcoming restaurants and bars we've written about in 2016 that are sure to make a splash.

Buffalo Chip Saloon in Cave Creek Will Reopen Main Building in October
Anticipated opening: Early to mid October

Huss Brewing Company to Open Second Location in Uptown Phoenix This Winter
Anticipated opening: Winter 2016

Celebrity Chef Scott Conant to Open Phoenix Restaurant Later This Year
Anticipated opening: December 2016

Carolina's Mexican Food to Open Fourth Valley Location in Mesa
Anticipated opening: Late fall or early 2017

The Halal Guys Announces Location of First Arizona Restaurant
Anticipated opening: January 2017

Doughbird: Sam Fox to Open Chicken and Pizza Restaurant in Arcadia Next Year
Anticipated opening: Early 2017 

Ahipoki Bowl: Fast-Casual Poke Restaurant to Open in Tempe Early Next Year
Anticipated opening: March 2017

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

