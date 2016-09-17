Seven New Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to in Metro Phoenix
|
The new brewpub is dedicated to pouring only 100-percent American-made beverages.
Growler USA
Earlier this week, we wrote about Growler USA, a new craft beverage destination that's set to open at High Street in north Phoenix later in September. With 100 taps pouring only American-made beers, ciders, wines, and even kombucha tea, we can't wait to check it out. But that's not the only opening that we're excited about right now. Here are seven other upcoming restaurants and bars we've written about in 2016 that are sure to make a splash.
|
The new building at the Buffalo Chip Saloon is set to open soon.
Lauren Cusimano
Buffalo Chip Saloon in Cave Creek Will Reopen Main Building in October
Anticipated opening: Early to mid October
|
Zach Fowle
Huss Brewing Company to Open Second Location in Uptown Phoenix This Winter
Anticipated opening: Winter 2016
|
Chef Scott Conant operates restaurants in New York, Las Vegas, and Miami, and is a regular judge on Food Network's Chopped.
Courtesy of Awe Collective
Celebrity Chef Scott Conant to Open Phoenix Restaurant Later This Year
Anticipated opening: December 2016
|
Heather Hoch
Carolina's Mexican Food to Open Fourth Valley Location in Mesa
Anticipated opening: Late fall or early 2017
|
The chicken and rice platter is officially headed to Tempe in January of 2017.
Courtesy of The Halal Guys
The Halal Guys Announces Location of First Arizona Restaurant
Anticipated opening: January 2017
Doughbird: Sam Fox to Open Chicken and Pizza Restaurant in Arcadia Next Year
Anticipated opening: Early 2017
|
Ahipoki Bowl in Scottsdale.
Lauren Saria
Ahipoki Bowl: Fast-Casual Poke Restaurant to Open in Tempe Early Next Year
Anticipated opening: March 2017
