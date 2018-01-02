Shaanxi Chinese Restaurant Brings Hand-Pulled Noodles As Wide As Your Belt

When a new spot opens in town, we can't wait to check it out — and let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead a peek inside restaurants that have just opened, sampling a few items, and satisfying curiosities (yours and ours).

Restaurant: Shaanxi Chinese Restaurant

Location: 67 North Dobson Road, #109, Mesa

Open: Less than a month

Eats: Shaanxi-style noodles, stews, dumplings, barbecue, and more

Price: $10-25 per person

Is there a more exciting place to eat in metro Phoenix right now than the southeast Valley? Mesa and Chandler are incubating some of the area's most interesting and exciting new Chinese restaurants. Many of these new spots are bringing some regional Chinese dishes and flavors to the Valley for the first time.