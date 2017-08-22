Taco Summer: Saucy Shrimp Tacos, Mexican Sushi, and Fresh Churros on Bethany Home Road
|
The shrimp tacos at Kissi are accompanied by a sauce resembling hot pico de gallo and a spicy, cool aioli on the side.
Shelby Moore
8. Tacos Kissi
Taquería: Tacos Kissi, 2720 West Bethany Home Road
Open Since: 2013
Style: A little bit of everything, but specializes in seafood
Signature Taco(s): Saucy shrimp tacos
Tacos Kissi, a couple of short blocks west of the I-17 on Bethany Home Road, boasts a name that actually might be misleading. While they do serve al pastor, carne asada, chicken fajitas — you name it — tacos on their handmade corn tortillas, the little shop offers so much more.
Beyond their standard street tacos, they offer excellent Mexican seafood dishes like ceviche tostadas and shrimp tacos, which are served in a warm, chunky tomato sauce, almost a hot pico de gallo, and presented alongside a bottle of cool, creamy, spicy aioli to drizzle generously over the top.
They give equal billing to Mexican sushi, a trending hybrid cuisine that sees Mexican meats and spices stuffed into sushi rolls. Then, there's dessert. If dessert is available at all at most counter-service taco spots around Phoenix, it’s usually flan in a plastic cup. But at Tacos Kissi, you can choose from several flavors of Thrifty-brand ice cream, available by the scoop along with a fresh, fried-to-order churro.
