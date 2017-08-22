Taco Summer: Saucy Shrimp Tacos, Mexican Sushi, and Fresh Churros on Bethany Home Road

EXPAND The shrimp tacos at Kissi are accompanied by a sauce resembling hot pico de gallo and a spicy, cool aioli on the side. Shelby Moore

8. Tacos Kissi

Taquería: Tacos Kissi, 2720 West Bethany Home Road

Open Since: 2013

Style: A little bit of everything, but specializes in seafood

Signature Taco(s): Saucy shrimp tacos

Tacos Kissi, a couple of short blocks west of the I-17 on Bethany Home Road, boasts a name that actually might be misleading. While they do serve al pastor, carne asada, chicken fajitas — you name it — tacos on their handmade corn tortillas, the little shop offers so much more.