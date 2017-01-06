menu

Silent Flight Coffee Will Open at the Hive on February 1

Jobot Reopening Jan. 6 in New Location on Roosevelt Row


Silent Flight Coffee Will Open at the Hive on February 1

Friday, January 6, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Amy Young
Leafy latte art.EXPAND
Courtesy of Silent Flight Coffee
The Hive, Coronado neighborhood’s one-stop hub for arts and retail at 2222 North 16th Street, is adding a new business to its mini-empire. The recent closing of Demi Coffee left a void for coffee lovers that didn’t take long to fill.

Cherise Teeple and Kristy Hall — owners of Silent Flight Coffee, a long-running mobile espresso catering business — decided it was time to open a brick-and-mortar component.

“It will allow us to have a base of operations,” says Teeple. “We want to share our passion for good coffee and food in a place that builds community and connects people.”

In addition to an espresso bar featuring coffee from both local and out-of-state roasters, Teeple and Hall are developing a small menu of grab-and-go food options that will grow gradually, over time. They are  excited about their house-made vegan nut milk that “tastes amazing and steams very well.”

The Hive is owned by Julia Fournier and Steve Helffrich. Fournier, who runs the art gallery and the Bees Knees vintage retail shop, says she is thrilled to add another women-owned business to the mix, which includes Wasted Ink Zine Distro and TaSen.

Teeple says the Hive will be a great place for this new adventure. “It’s a very eclectic space that provokes creativity, which is right up our alley."

The Hive, arts and retail hub.
Courtesy of the Hive
Amy Young
Amy Young is an arts and culture writer who also spends time curating arts-related exhibits and events, and playing drums in local bands French Girls and Sturdy Ladies.

