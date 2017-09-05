menu

Top Phoenix Chefs Will Present School Lunch in a Whole New Way at a Can't-Miss Charity Dinner

Bacon-Wrapped Hog Legs and More Are Coming to the 2017 Arizona State Fair


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Top Phoenix Chefs Will Present School Lunch in a Whole New Way at a Can't-Miss Charity Dinner

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
This Slow Foods event will take place in the pecan groves at The Farm.
This Slow Foods event will take place in the pecan groves at The Farm.
The Farm at South Mountain
A A

On Sunday, October 22, from 6 to 9 p.m., some of Phoenix's most influential chefs, including the likes of James Beard Award nominated chef, Charleen Badman of FnB, Sacha Levine of Ocotillo, Tracy Dempsey (Tracy Dempsey Originals), Tamara Stanger (Helio Basin Brewing), Danielle Leoni (The Breadfruit and Rum Bar), Butch Raphael (Phoenix Children's Hospital), Aaron Chamberlin (St. Francis), and Sarah Chisholm (Phoenix Public Market Cafe), along with many other superstars of the local culinary scene, will come together to present a rather unusual dinner to benefit Feeding The Future, an initiative of Slow Food in Schools, a project of Slow Food Phoenix.

Feeding the Future aims to bring the Phoenix community together to improve access to healthy food for children in Arizona. At this event, chefs will highlight the need for change and the possibilities for doing so.

The event will take place in The Pecan Grove at The Farm at South Mountain, where attendees will have the opportunity to sample the chefs' visions of the future of school lunch. Each chef will present their creative alternative to a current, familiar school lunch option, which still adheres to the financial or nutritional guidelines of the national program.

Tickets to the event include food and drink tastings and are on pre-sale online now through September 12 for $69. All the proceeds of the evening will go to support local efforts to help students grow up healthy and informed. For more information about Feeding the Future, visit the Slow Food Phoenix website.

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >