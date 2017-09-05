Top Phoenix Chefs Will Present School Lunch in a Whole New Way at a Can't-Miss Charity Dinner
|
This Slow Foods event will take place in the pecan groves at The Farm.
The Farm at South Mountain
On Sunday, October 22, from 6 to 9 p.m., some of Phoenix's most influential chefs, including the likes of James Beard Award nominated chef, Charleen Badman of FnB, Sacha Levine of Ocotillo, Tracy Dempsey (Tracy Dempsey Originals), Tamara Stanger (Helio Basin Brewing), Danielle Leoni (The Breadfruit and Rum Bar), Butch Raphael (Phoenix Children's Hospital), Aaron Chamberlin (St. Francis), and Sarah Chisholm (Phoenix Public Market Cafe), along with many other superstars of the local culinary scene, will come together to present a rather unusual dinner to benefit Feeding The Future, an initiative of Slow Food in Schools, a project of Slow Food Phoenix.
Feeding the Future aims to bring the Phoenix community together to improve access to healthy food for children in Arizona. At this event, chefs will highlight the need for change and the possibilities for doing so.
The event will take place in The Pecan Grove at The Farm at South Mountain, where attendees will have the opportunity to sample the chefs' visions of the future of school lunch. Each chef will present their creative alternative to a current, familiar school lunch option, which still adheres to the financial or nutritional guidelines of the national program.
Tickets to the event include food and drink tastings and are on pre-sale online now through September 12 for $69. All the proceeds of the evening will go to support local efforts to help students grow up healthy and informed. For more information about Feeding the Future, visit the Slow Food Phoenix website.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!