Top Phoenix Chefs Will Present School Lunch in a Whole New Way at a Can't-Miss Charity Dinner

This Slow Foods event will take place in the pecan groves at The Farm. The Farm at South Mountain

On Sunday, October 22, from 6 to 9 p.m., some of Phoenix's most influential chefs, including the likes of James Beard Award nominated chef, Charleen Badman of FnB, Sacha Levine of Ocotillo, Tracy Dempsey (Tracy Dempsey Originals), Tamara Stanger (Helio Basin Brewing), Danielle Leoni (The Breadfruit and Rum Bar), Butch Raphael (Phoenix Children's Hospital), Aaron Chamberlin (St. Francis), and Sarah Chisholm (Phoenix Public Market Cafe), along with many other superstars of the local culinary scene, will come together to present a rather unusual dinner to benefit Feeding The Future, an initiative of Slow Food in Schools, a project of Slow Food Phoenix.

Slow Food Phoenix

Feeding the Future aims to bring the Phoenix community together to improve access to healthy food for children in Arizona. At this event, chefs will highlight the need for change and the possibilities for doing so.